Kintner and Atkinson join Norco World Team

Image 1 of 2 Jill Kintner (Transitions) likes gold. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 2 of 2 Bryn Atkinson races to a solid fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Norco Bicycles has partnered with Jill Kintner and Bryn Atkinson, as title sponsor, to re-launch the Norco World Team. For 2012, the team will race the downhill race scene aboard the newly designed Aurum downhill bike.

Kintner owns a collection of titles that spans from an Olympic medal in BMX, to world titles in four cross and multiple national championships in four cross, downhill, dual slalom and BMX. She finished in ninth place overall for 2011 in her first year of World Cup downhill, and for 2012 is looking to come back with vengeance and improve this result.

"With a new trainer and new bikes, we are now running a program with our partners of our choice; it feels like everything is clicking into place," said Kintner. "The new Norco bikes have an incredible feel; I especially notice a difference in my balance point and turning ability thanks to the Aurum's Gravity Tune. I am honored to be a part of the Norco family."

Atkinson has an inspiring presence on a downhill bike. With a highlight reel that includes numerous top 10 World Cup results, two US Open championships, a US Pro GRT series championship, and many feature video segments, he has the speed, style, and ability to get the job done.

After a great start to 2011 with an 11th place finish at the first round of the World Cup, Atkinson broke his femur and elbow, and was forced to sit out the remainder of the season. This injury fueled his motivation to get better on the bike, and come back stronger in 2012.

Healed up and "ready to rip", he is back in top form for 2012. "I'm super excited to start fresh with a company like Norco."

The team will be hitting premier events such as all UCI World Cups, the Sea Otter Classic, Kokanee Crankworx and select USGP events. Both riders will also compete in their respective National Championships.

"Norco Bicycles is excited to have both Jill and Bryn join the Norco family. Their experience and expertise will be a great asset to the continued development of the bikes and the engineered technology platforms we are so proud of. Everyone at Norco would like to wish Jill and Bryn the best of luck in the coming season and welcome them to their new home here at Norco," said Pete Stace-Smith, Norco PR Marketing Manager.

Most recently, Kintner and Atkinson raced for the Transitions Team.