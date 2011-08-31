Warren and Kintner win US Pro GRT
Northstar Downhill wraps up the series
USA Cycling's Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) finished this weekend with the Northstar Downhill in Truckee, California. Finishing second at Northstar Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense) earned the men's overall title, while Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) topped the women's standings despite not contesting the series finale.
Binggeli (KHS Bicycle) won the men's race to catapult himself from ninth place on June 27 to second place in the final men's Pro GRT standings. Warren maintained his top position in the final standings after placing second in the race. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) finished the season tied with Curtis Keene (Specialized-SRAM) for third in the rankings while Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) was fifth.
In the series finale at Northstar, Binggeli was the only professional rider to complete the 1.97-mile course in under four minutes, finishing in 3:59.6 to win the men's contest. Warren finished second, 2.5 seconds ahead of Keene in the Northstar downhill's final results.
The course for the professional men and women started at 7,638 feet of elevation and covered 1,096 feet, finishing at mid-mountain of Northstar-at-Tahoe's Mountain Bike Park - 6,542 feet of elevation.
Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) topped the final women's Pro GRT standings after winning each of the three races she entered. Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) jumped from third on June 27 into second in the final standings, sliding Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery-Vixen Racing) into third overall. Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance) moved from sixth into a tie with Joanna Petterson (Specialized) for fourth place in the standings after her third place finish in Truckee.
Katie Holden (Specialized USA) won the Tahoe Pro GRT finale by 1.5 seconds over Harvey. Moncorge, who finished third, was only 4.2 seconds behind Holden. Fourth place rider Cierra Smith (Specialized Allride Academy) was three seconds faster than Tasa Herndon (Vixen Racing).
Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Cody Warren
|144
|pts
|2
|Logan Binggeli
|106
|3
|Aaron Gwin
|100
|4
|Curtis Keene
|100
|5
|Justin Leov
|70
|6
|Richard Rude
|68
|7
|Neko Mulally
|62
|8
|Jared Graves
|60
|9
|Danny Hart
|60
|10
|Kevin Aiello
|53
|11
|Ben Furbee
|44
|12
|Tyler Immer
|42
|13
|Brad Benedict
|41
|14
|Andrew Neethling
|40
|15
|Duncan Riffle
|30
|16
|Lars Sternberg
|28
|17
|Brian Buell
|21
|18
|Bryn Atkinson
|20
|19
|Jason Memmelaar
|19
|20
|Mikey Sylvestri
|18
|21
|Scott Papola
|18
|22
|Eliot Jackson
|16
|23
|Dean Tennent
|16
|24
|JD Swanguen
|16
|25
|Benjamin Moody
|14
|26
|Joey Schusler
|14
|27
|Ricardo Preciado
|14
|28
|Tyler Allison
|10
|29
|Shaun O'Connor
|10
|30
|Mitch Ropelato
|10
|31
|Ryan Condrashoff
|10
|32
|David Van Oorschot
|8
|33
|Chris Heath
|6
|34
|Kain Leonard
|6
|35
|Luke Strobel
|6
|36
|Brad King
|6
|37
|Trevor Trinkino
|4
|38
|Evan Geankoplis
|4
|39
|Hans Lambert
|2
|40
|Nathaniel Hills
|2
|41
|Graeme Pitts
|1
|42
|Bryson Martin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Jill Kitner
|180
|pts
|2
|Darian Harvey
|120
|3
|Jacqueline Harmony
|100
|4
|Mary Moncorge
|80
|5
|Joanna Petterson
|80
|6
|Lauren Daney
|71
|7
|Katie Holden
|60
|8
|Jaime Rees
|56
|9
|Becky Gardner
|56
|10
|Cierra Smith
|45
|11
|Miranda Miller
|40
|12
|Rae Gandolf
|32
|13
|Melissa Buhl
|30
|14
|Katherine Short
|30
|15
|Vaea Verbeeck
|25
|16
|Tasa Herndon
|20
|17
|Ana Rodriquez
|20
|18
|Dawn Fidler
|18
|19
|Julie Olsen
|16
|20
|Gabriela Williams
|16
|21
|Adrienne Schneider
|14
|22
|Hillary Elgert
|14
|23
|Hannah Trimble
|12
|24
|Jennifer Wolf
|12
|25
|Amber Price
|8
|26
|Neven Steinmetz
|6
