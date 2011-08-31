Warren and Kintner win US Pro GRT

Image 1 of 2 Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) having a top ten run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Cody Warren makes a sixth place run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling's Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) finished this weekend with the Northstar Downhill in Truckee, California. Finishing second at Northstar Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense) earned the men's overall title, while Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) topped the women's standings despite not contesting the series finale.

Binggeli (KHS Bicycle) won the men's race to catapult himself from ninth place on June 27 to second place in the final men's Pro GRT standings. Warren maintained his top position in the final standings after placing second in the race. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) finished the season tied with Curtis Keene (Specialized-SRAM) for third in the rankings while Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) was fifth.

In the series finale at Northstar, Binggeli was the only professional rider to complete the 1.97-mile course in under four minutes, finishing in 3:59.6 to win the men's contest. Warren finished second, 2.5 seconds ahead of Keene in the Northstar downhill's final results.

The course for the professional men and women started at 7,638 feet of elevation and covered 1,096 feet, finishing at mid-mountain of Northstar-at-Tahoe's Mountain Bike Park - 6,542 feet of elevation.

Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) topped the final women's Pro GRT standings after winning each of the three races she entered. Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) jumped from third on June 27 into second in the final standings, sliding Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery-Vixen Racing) into third overall. Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance) moved from sixth into a tie with Joanna Petterson (Specialized) for fourth place in the standings after her third place finish in Truckee.

Katie Holden (Specialized USA) won the Tahoe Pro GRT finale by 1.5 seconds over Harvey. Moncorge, who finished third, was only 4.2 seconds behind Holden. Fourth place rider Cierra Smith (Specialized Allride Academy) was three seconds faster than Tasa Herndon (Vixen Racing).

Standings

Men's final US Pro GRT standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Cody Warren 144 pts 2 Logan Binggeli 106 3 Aaron Gwin 100 4 Curtis Keene 100 5 Justin Leov 70 6 Richard Rude 68 7 Neko Mulally 62 8 Jared Graves 60 9 Danny Hart 60 10 Kevin Aiello 53 11 Ben Furbee 44 12 Tyler Immer 42 13 Brad Benedict 41 14 Andrew Neethling 40 15 Duncan Riffle 30 16 Lars Sternberg 28 17 Brian Buell 21 18 Bryn Atkinson 20 19 Jason Memmelaar 19 20 Mikey Sylvestri 18 21 Scott Papola 18 22 Eliot Jackson 16 23 Dean Tennent 16 24 JD Swanguen 16 25 Benjamin Moody 14 26 Joey Schusler 14 27 Ricardo Preciado 14 28 Tyler Allison 10 29 Shaun O'Connor 10 30 Mitch Ropelato 10 31 Ryan Condrashoff 10 32 David Van Oorschot 8 33 Chris Heath 6 34 Kain Leonard 6 35 Luke Strobel 6 36 Brad King 6 37 Trevor Trinkino 4 38 Evan Geankoplis 4 39 Hans Lambert 2 40 Nathaniel Hills 2 41 Graeme Pitts 1 42 Bryson Martin 1