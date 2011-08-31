Trending

Warren and Kintner win US Pro GRT

Northstar Downhill wraps up the series

Image 1 of 2

Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) having a top ten run

Jill Kintner (Transition-Red Bull) having a top ten run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 2

Cody Warren makes a sixth place run

Cody Warren makes a sixth place run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling's Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) finished this weekend with the Northstar Downhill in Truckee, California. Finishing second at Northstar Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense) earned the men's overall title, while Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) topped the women's standings despite not contesting the series finale.

Related Articles

Mulally and Hart tied in points for US Pro GRT series

Gwin steps up into US Pro GRT lead

Warren and Kintner lead US Pro GRT standings

Binggeli wins US Pro GRT finale

Binggeli (KHS Bicycle) won the men's race to catapult himself from ninth place on June 27 to second place in the final men's Pro GRT standings. Warren maintained his top position in the final standings after placing second in the race. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) finished the season tied with Curtis Keene (Specialized-SRAM) for third in the rankings while Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) was fifth.

In the series finale at Northstar, Binggeli was the only professional rider to complete the 1.97-mile course in under four minutes, finishing in 3:59.6 to win the men's contest. Warren finished second, 2.5 seconds ahead of Keene in the Northstar downhill's final results.

The course for the professional men and women started at 7,638 feet of elevation and covered 1,096 feet, finishing at mid-mountain of Northstar-at-Tahoe's Mountain Bike Park - 6,542 feet of elevation.

Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) topped the final women's Pro GRT standings after winning each of the three races she entered. Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) jumped from third on June 27 into second in the final standings, sliding Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery-Vixen Racing) into third overall. Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance) moved from sixth into a tie with Joanna Petterson (Specialized) for fourth place in the standings after her third place finish in Truckee.

Katie Holden (Specialized USA) won the Tahoe Pro GRT finale by 1.5 seconds over Harvey. Moncorge, who finished third, was only 4.2 seconds behind Holden. Fourth place rider Cierra Smith (Specialized Allride Academy) was three seconds faster than Tasa Herndon (Vixen Racing).

Standings

Men's final US Pro GRT standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Cody Warren144pts
2Logan Binggeli106
3Aaron Gwin100
4Curtis Keene100
5Justin Leov70
6Richard Rude68
7Neko Mulally62
8Jared Graves60
9Danny Hart60
10Kevin Aiello53
11Ben Furbee44
12Tyler Immer42
13Brad Benedict41
14Andrew Neethling40
15Duncan Riffle30
16Lars Sternberg28
17Brian Buell21
18Bryn Atkinson20
19Jason Memmelaar19
20Mikey Sylvestri18
21Scott Papola18
22Eliot Jackson16
23Dean Tennent16
24JD Swanguen16
25Benjamin Moody14
26Joey Schusler14
27Ricardo Preciado14
28Tyler Allison10
29Shaun O'Connor10
30Mitch Ropelato10
31Ryan Condrashoff10
32David Van Oorschot8
33Chris Heath6
34Kain Leonard6
35Luke Strobel6
36Brad King6
37Trevor Trinkino4
38Evan Geankoplis4
39Hans Lambert2
40Nathaniel Hills2
41Graeme Pitts1
42Bryson Martin1

Women's final US Pro GRT standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Jill Kitner180pts
2Darian Harvey120
3Jacqueline Harmony100
4Mary Moncorge80
5Joanna Petterson80
6Lauren Daney71
7Katie Holden60
8Jaime Rees56
9Becky Gardner56
10Cierra Smith45
11Miranda Miller40
12Rae Gandolf32
13Melissa Buhl30
14Katherine Short30
15Vaea Verbeeck25
16Tasa Herndon20
17Ana Rodriquez20
18Dawn Fidler18
19Julie Olsen16
20Gabriela Williams16
21Adrienne Schneider14
22Hillary Elgert14
23Hannah Trimble12
24Jennifer Wolf12
25Amber Price8
26Neven Steinmetz6