Image 1 of 3 Kintner on her way to the elite women's championship. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 2 of 3 Pro Women's podium. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 3 of 3 Jackie Harmony kept it together on the slick course to claim the silver medal. (Image credit: Eddie Clark)

The 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships concluded Sunday in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, with the downhill national championships. An overnight downpour was slow to clear, leaving the course muddy. The dampened course didn't affect the spirit of the fans as an outstanding crowd, including an estimated 300 spectators in the rock garden, energized the riders.

Jill Kintner (RedBull-Transition Racing) continued her strong riding by winning her second national title in as many tries during the event. In fact, Kintner, who won the women's pro dual slalom competition on Saturday, qualified in the top position in both the dual slalom and downhill events before earning the gold medal in each. Kintner won by 2.35 seconds over silver-medalist Jacqueline Harmony while Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub) earned the bronze.