Atkinson, Kintner claim overall Pro GRT titles

US domestic downhill national series wraps up near Lake Placid

The USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) wrapped up last weekend with Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner (both Transition Racing) claiming the overall wins in the five-race series. The best of the best in gravity racing converged on the Whiteface Mountain Bike Park in Lake Placid, New York, for the final which was won by Justin Leov and Tracy Moseley (both Trek World Racing).

Though not present in Lake Placid, Atkinson had accumulated 205 points over the US Pro GRT season and kept the number one spot after the final. Neethling, who made the podium in the final round, was second in the series with 195 points while Leov moved into third-place with 190 points after winning the Whiteface event.

In the women's race, Moseley's win wasn't enough to help her regain her US Pro GRT lead however, and Kintner stayed in the number spot with 335 points compared to the British rider's 240. Coming in third in the final women's Pro GRT standings was Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) with 180 points.

The final 2010 USA Cycling Pro GRT standings are as follows.

USA Cycling US Pro GRT Final Standings

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryn Atkinson205pts
2Andrew Neethling195
3Justin Leov190
4Kieran Bennett120
5Waylon Smith117
6Logan Binggeli106
7Greg Minnaar97
8Jason Memmelaar89
9Luke Strobel78
10Jared Rando69
11Brad Benedict68
12Kevin Aiello68
13Neko Mulally55
13Danny Hart55
15Duncan Riffle53
16Chris Heath50
17Mikey Sylvestri45
18Steve Peat43
19John Swanguen42
20Ryan Condrashoff40
21Mitch Ropelato40
22Graeme Pitts33
23Cedric Gracia30
24Brian Buell30
25Richard Rude Jr27
26Daniel Atherton25
26Kain Leonard25
28Aaron Gwin24
29Drew Pautler24
30Eliot Jackson23
31Dan Stanbridge22
31Ryan Sutton22
33Josh Bryceland21
34Heikki Hall20
35Jurgen Beneke18
36Daniel Critchlow16
37Geritt Beytagh16
38Steve Smith14
39Cody Eichhorn14
40Curtis Keene12
41Caleb Cambern10
41Sammuel Thibault10
42Gavin Vaughn10
44Joshua Clark8
45Ben Reid8
46Jess Pedersen6
47Benjamin Moody5
47Stephen Avery5
49Alex Florian5
50Tim White4
50Ben Furbee4
52Dean Tennant3
53Nic Hadley2
54Lars Sternberg1
54Michael Buell1
54Ramilo Sanchez1
54Christopher Mari1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kitner335pts
2Tracy Moseley240
3Melissa Buhl180
4Jacqueline Harmony180
5Darian Harvey108
6Gabriela Williams80
7Jennifer Wolf74
8Rachel Atherton60
8Katy Pruitt60
10Margaret Gregory52
11Leigh Donovan50
12Jess Stone40
13Rae Gandolf40
14Joanna Petterson33
15Rachel Bauer30
15Michelle Rivera30
17Dawn Bourque30
18Katie Holden27
18Lauren Daney27
20Strand Katrina25
21Lauren Heitzman24
22Anka Martin20
23Addie Stewart18
24Dawn Fidler16
24Joy Martin16
26Chelsey Stevens12
27Sondra Williamson8