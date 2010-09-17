Atkinson, Kintner claim overall Pro GRT titles

Jill Kintner (United States) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) wrapped up last weekend with Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner (both Transition Racing) claiming the overall wins in the five-race series. The best of the best in gravity racing converged on the Whiteface Mountain Bike Park in Lake Placid, New York, for the final which was won by Justin Leov and Tracy Moseley (both Trek World Racing).

Though not present in Lake Placid, Atkinson had accumulated 205 points over the US Pro GRT season and kept the number one spot after the final. Neethling, who made the podium in the final round, was second in the series with 195 points while Leov moved into third-place with 190 points after winning the Whiteface event.

In the women's race, Moseley's win wasn't enough to help her regain her US Pro GRT lead however, and Kintner stayed in the number spot with 335 points compared to the British rider's 240. Coming in third in the final women's Pro GRT standings was Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) with 180 points.

The final 2010 USA Cycling Pro GRT standings are as follows.

USA Cycling US Pro GRT Final Standings

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryn Atkinson 205 pts 2 Andrew Neethling 195 3 Justin Leov 190 4 Kieran Bennett 120 5 Waylon Smith 117 6 Logan Binggeli 106 7 Greg Minnaar 97 8 Jason Memmelaar 89 9 Luke Strobel 78 10 Jared Rando 69 11 Brad Benedict 68 12 Kevin Aiello 68 13 Neko Mulally 55 13 Danny Hart 55 15 Duncan Riffle 53 16 Chris Heath 50 17 Mikey Sylvestri 45 18 Steve Peat 43 19 John Swanguen 42 20 Ryan Condrashoff 40 21 Mitch Ropelato 40 22 Graeme Pitts 33 23 Cedric Gracia 30 24 Brian Buell 30 25 Richard Rude Jr 27 26 Daniel Atherton 25 26 Kain Leonard 25 28 Aaron Gwin 24 29 Drew Pautler 24 30 Eliot Jackson 23 31 Dan Stanbridge 22 31 Ryan Sutton 22 33 Josh Bryceland 21 34 Heikki Hall 20 35 Jurgen Beneke 18 36 Daniel Critchlow 16 37 Geritt Beytagh 16 38 Steve Smith 14 39 Cody Eichhorn 14 40 Curtis Keene 12 41 Caleb Cambern 10 41 Sammuel Thibault 10 42 Gavin Vaughn 10 44 Joshua Clark 8 45 Ben Reid 8 46 Jess Pedersen 6 47 Benjamin Moody 5 47 Stephen Avery 5 49 Alex Florian 5 50 Tim White 4 50 Ben Furbee 4 52 Dean Tennant 3 53 Nic Hadley 2 54 Lars Sternberg 1 54 Michael Buell 1 54 Ramilo Sanchez 1 54 Christopher Mari 1