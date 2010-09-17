Atkinson, Kintner claim overall Pro GRT titles
US domestic downhill national series wraps up near Lake Placid
The USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) wrapped up last weekend with Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner (both Transition Racing) claiming the overall wins in the five-race series. The best of the best in gravity racing converged on the Whiteface Mountain Bike Park in Lake Placid, New York, for the final which was won by Justin Leov and Tracy Moseley (both Trek World Racing).
Related Articles
Though not present in Lake Placid, Atkinson had accumulated 205 points over the US Pro GRT season and kept the number one spot after the final. Neethling, who made the podium in the final round, was second in the series with 195 points while Leov moved into third-place with 190 points after winning the Whiteface event.
In the women's race, Moseley's win wasn't enough to help her regain her US Pro GRT lead however, and Kintner stayed in the number spot with 335 points compared to the British rider's 240. Coming in third in the final women's Pro GRT standings was Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) with 180 points.
The final 2010 USA Cycling Pro GRT standings are as follows.
USA Cycling US Pro GRT Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryn Atkinson
|205
|pts
|2
|Andrew Neethling
|195
|3
|Justin Leov
|190
|4
|Kieran Bennett
|120
|5
|Waylon Smith
|117
|6
|Logan Binggeli
|106
|7
|Greg Minnaar
|97
|8
|Jason Memmelaar
|89
|9
|Luke Strobel
|78
|10
|Jared Rando
|69
|11
|Brad Benedict
|68
|12
|Kevin Aiello
|68
|13
|Neko Mulally
|55
|13
|Danny Hart
|55
|15
|Duncan Riffle
|53
|16
|Chris Heath
|50
|17
|Mikey Sylvestri
|45
|18
|Steve Peat
|43
|19
|John Swanguen
|42
|20
|Ryan Condrashoff
|40
|21
|Mitch Ropelato
|40
|22
|Graeme Pitts
|33
|23
|Cedric Gracia
|30
|24
|Brian Buell
|30
|25
|Richard Rude Jr
|27
|26
|Daniel Atherton
|25
|26
|Kain Leonard
|25
|28
|Aaron Gwin
|24
|29
|Drew Pautler
|24
|30
|Eliot Jackson
|23
|31
|Dan Stanbridge
|22
|31
|Ryan Sutton
|22
|33
|Josh Bryceland
|21
|34
|Heikki Hall
|20
|35
|Jurgen Beneke
|18
|36
|Daniel Critchlow
|16
|37
|Geritt Beytagh
|16
|38
|Steve Smith
|14
|39
|Cody Eichhorn
|14
|40
|Curtis Keene
|12
|41
|Caleb Cambern
|10
|41
|Sammuel Thibault
|10
|42
|Gavin Vaughn
|10
|44
|Joshua Clark
|8
|45
|Ben Reid
|8
|46
|Jess Pedersen
|6
|47
|Benjamin Moody
|5
|47
|Stephen Avery
|5
|49
|Alex Florian
|5
|50
|Tim White
|4
|50
|Ben Furbee
|4
|52
|Dean Tennant
|3
|53
|Nic Hadley
|2
|54
|Lars Sternberg
|1
|54
|Michael Buell
|1
|54
|Ramilo Sanchez
|1
|54
|Christopher Mari
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kitner
|335
|pts
|2
|Tracy Moseley
|240
|3
|Melissa Buhl
|180
|4
|Jacqueline Harmony
|180
|5
|Darian Harvey
|108
|6
|Gabriela Williams
|80
|7
|Jennifer Wolf
|74
|8
|Rachel Atherton
|60
|8
|Katy Pruitt
|60
|10
|Margaret Gregory
|52
|11
|Leigh Donovan
|50
|12
|Jess Stone
|40
|13
|Rae Gandolf
|40
|14
|Joanna Petterson
|33
|15
|Rachel Bauer
|30
|15
|Michelle Rivera
|30
|17
|Dawn Bourque
|30
|18
|Katie Holden
|27
|18
|Lauren Daney
|27
|20
|Strand Katrina
|25
|21
|Lauren Heitzman
|24
|22
|Anka Martin
|20
|23
|Addie Stewart
|18
|24
|Dawn Fidler
|16
|24
|Joy Martin
|16
|26
|Chelsey Stevens
|12
|27
|Sondra Williamson
|8
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy