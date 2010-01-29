Kessler's condition improving

Matthias Kessler (Astana) (Image credit: Andrea Hübner)

The condition of Matthias Kessler, a former German professional bike rider currently in hospital in Mallorca, Spain, is reported to be no longer life-threatening. Kessler crashed on a training ride on the Spanish island on January 13 and suffered a fractured skull resulting in severe brain trauma.

"Matthias is waking up slowly and starting to move a little," Kessler's father told the German cycling federation website, rad-net. "We are thankful for every reaction of his body and hope that Matthias will start the battle right away."

The 30-year-old will continue to be treated in the Son Dureta Clinic in Mallorca, as a transport back to Germany is considered still too risky.

Kessler, whose suspension for the use of testosterone ended in July 2009, was planning to come back to pro cycling. He was training together with close friend Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) when the accident occurred.