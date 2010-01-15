Kessler in induced coma

Matthias Kessler (Image credit: Sirotti)

Matthias Kessler has been put into an induced coma following surgery Friday, and is said to no longer be in critical condition.

"Matthias Kessler suffered a severe brain trauma. The rider is in serious condition," said a spokesman of the San Dureta Hospital in Palma, Mallorca, according to the SID news agency.

The former T-Mobile and Astana rider crashed while training earlier this week, when a cat ran into his path. It is not known whether he was wearing a helmet.

The 30-year-old was suspended for two years for testosterone doping. His suspension ended last summer, and he had not yet found a new team.