Kessler in critical condition after Mallorca crash

Matthias Kessler (Astana) (Image credit: Andrea Hübner)

Matthias Kessler is in critical condition in a Mallorca hospital after a suffering severe head injuries in a training crash.

Fellow German rider Danilo Hondo told Cyclingnews that the crash occurred when a cat ran into Kessler's bike while he was riding near Algaida, Mallorca.

Hondo heard the news from Andreas Klöden of Team Radioshack who was training with Kessler at the time of the crash. Hondo was told that Kessler, 30, is in critical condition with a severe head trauma.

Kessler turned pro with Team Telekom in 2000. He joined Team Astana along with Klöden in 2007. That spring Kessler tested positive for testosterone and was suspended for two years. His suspension ended in July 2009.