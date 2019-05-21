Kennedy seals first European victory with solo attack in Durango - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Durango-Durango (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 2 of 4 Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) at the Tour of California (Image credit: Tibco-SVB) Image 3 of 4 The race could provide some beautiful scenery (Image credit: Tour of Scotland) Image 4 of 4 Hormone testing is the protocol for evaluating high testosterone levels in women with differences of sex development (DSD) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Kennedy landed her first European victory at the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Monday with a solo attack. It was a good day for Mitchelton-Scott as Amanda Spratt finished second to give them the top two places on the podium.

"It's my first European win with the team so it feels very special. In this team, it's an honour just to be given the opportunity so I'm glad I could make it count," Kennedy said in a team press release.

The 113km race began with five opening laps of a circuit before two challenging local finish laps that included a tough climb. The bunch was still together after 30km of racing and past the first intermediate sprint. A 10-rider breakaway set off and gained five minutes, which included Kennedy and Spratt. Kennedy attacked over the top of Alto de Goiuria, gaining 40 seconds and then race victory.

"We didn't expect to have us climbers in a break, but once that break formed it was perfect for us. Spratty kept me really calm and the plan for her to attack first on the first hard climb and for me to go over the top of that worked perfectly," Kennedy said.

"The plan was to make it solo, but it was a little nerve-wracking when the gap was just hovering. When I reached the top of the last climb I was pretty confident I could hold them off.

"It's a nice confidence builder ahead of Bira, we know we have a great team for this type of racing."

Women's Tour of Scotland sign up new partners

The Women’s Tour of Scotland has announced efforts to put sustainability at the forefront of their inaugural race, with Deloitte signing up as Official Digital Supporter and sportswear brand Scimitar becoming the race’s official apparel partner. The three-stage race begins on August 9 in Dundee and finishes in Edinburgh on August 11.

The two partners have signed on with the Women's Tour of Scotland for a three-year term. This highlights the commitment of organisers Zeus Events to promote an environmentally friendly event, according to event organisers.

Both new partners will work in conjunction on the sponsorship and design of the Best Young Riders jersey, which will be sponsored by Deloitte. Each official jersey made by Scimitar will be produced from six recycled plastic bottles and the packaging and swing tags will be made from recycled materials.

Marketing Manager at Scimitar, Adam Church-Millward said: "We are delighted to be the Official Apparel Partner, providing premium apparel for the professional and mass-participation event. As a sportswear brand, our shift in focus to developing sustainable products is at the core of the experience of our brand and the Tour’s vision around this was a big draw for us."

Gareth Edwards, co-principal for Deloitte Digital Scotland and a non-executive director of Scottish Cycling, called it a ground-breaking tour for women's racing but also highlights the role cycling can play in tackling climate change.

"It is about creating a race whose legacy over the next three years will be to inspire thousands of new cyclists, blaze a trail in sustainable sportswear design and showcase Scotland to a global audience as well as attract inward investment," Edwards said.

Chapman gives home-team Tibco-SVB top 10 at Tour of California

Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) climbed to 6th place overall at the Tour of California Women's Race, finishing in the top 10 on every stage. The Women's WorldTour stage race was the most challenging in the event’s history, with three stages covering over 6,500 metres of climbing, including a first-ever summit on Mt. Baldy.

"The Amgen Tour of California was an incredibly strong field this year, and paired with the challenging terrain, it made the racing dynamic and aggressive," Chapman said in a team press release. "While I didn’t get the best out of myself on Mt. Baldy on the second stage, I had a really good ride on stage 3 and was able to be active in the race.

"I had the full support of the team, not only during the racing but also throughout the lead up into the race. It was cool to have our team owner Linda Jackson there on the roadside, and seeing my name on the road in chalk was really great."

Boels-Dolmans dominated the three-day race, with world champion Anna van der Breggen winning stage 1 and the overall title, while Katie Hall won stage 2 on Mt. Baldy and placed second overall. Tibco-SVB fielded local sprinter Kendall Ryan, who was a crowd favourite during the race.

"Anna van Der Breggen is truly a world class athlete, and I’m sure I speak for many of us - she’s just inspiring! What made the whole race a good experience was racing in Kendall’s hometown. She showed us around, and we felt like a class favourite with how the locals cheered for her and the Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank ensemble."

What makes a woman? - Women's Edition Podcast

Welcome to the Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

In this episode, Cyclingnews speaks with former cyclist and human rights activist Kristen Worley, who just released her memoir, 'Woman Enough - How a boy became a woman and changed the world of sport'.

Hear from Worley on gender verification processes, gender vs. sex, testosterone, old ideologies, and human rights. And read our corresponding feature - Policing Gender Boundaries.