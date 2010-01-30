2010 Katusha team presented in Italy

Pozzato, McEwen, Tchmil joined by dignitaries in Desenzano del Garda
The 2010 Katusha team was presented today in Desenzano del Garda, Italy at the recently renovated Teatro Alberti. Helping to kick off the new season for the Russian ProTour squad were dignitaries such as Yves Letreme (Belgium Prime Minister), Igor Makarov (chairman of the Board Director Itera), Sergey Chemesov (Rostechnologii General director) and Angelo Zomegnan (Giro d’Italia General director)
The squad consists of 27 riders, eight of which are new to the team. Italian National Champion and Paris-Roubaix runner-up Filippo Pozzato was present along with Australian sprint ace Robbie McEwen to address the assembled media.
