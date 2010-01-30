2010 Katusha team presented in Italy

Image 1 of 24 Andrei Tchmil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 The Ridley was a center of attention (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Sergei Ivanov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Mikhail Ignatiev. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Sergei Ivanov's Ridley (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 The Katusha presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Katusha's 2010 kit, with special Russian and Italian champion versions. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 The Teatro Alberti was the site of Katusha's team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Filippo Pozzato gives a word or two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Angelo Zomegnan and Andrei Tchmil pose with VIPs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Danilo Napolitano poses with his bike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Filippo Pozzato (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Spaniard Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 The 2010 Katusha team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Sergei Ivanov with his Russian champion's Ridley (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Alexander Kolobnev, silver medalist at the World Championships. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Sprinters Robbie McEwen and Danilo Napolitano. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 The VIPs were seated up front and center for the presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Robbie McEwen flanked by his teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Filippo Pozzato does his best to look attentive. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Robbie McEwen talks to the crowd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Mario Chiesa with Serge Parsani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Sprinter Danilo Napolitano shows off his new Ridley. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Andre Tchmil, the Katusha team's director. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2010 Katusha team was presented today in Desenzano del Garda, Italy at the recently renovated Teatro Alberti. Helping to kick off the new season for the Russian ProTour squad were dignitaries such as Yves Letreme (Belgium Prime Minister), Igor Makarov (chairman of the Board Director Itera), Sergey Chemesov (Rostechnologii General director) and Angelo Zomegnan (Giro d’Italia General director)

The squad consists of 27 riders, eight of which are new to the team. Italian National Champion and Paris-Roubaix runner-up Filippo Pozzato was present along with Australian sprint ace Robbie McEwen to address the assembled media.



