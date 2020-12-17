Kask remains committed to Ineos Grenadiers

The Ineos Grenadiers team has extended its relationship with Kask, penning a deal that will see the team continue with the Italian helmet manufacturer for another four years.

Team Sky started using Kask helmets in 2010 and has continued to do so throughout the decade since, as the outfit transitioned to Team Ineos, and more recently the Ineos Grenadiers.

Kask helmets have been worn to seven Tour de France wins in that time. Bradley Wiggins rode to victory in a Kask Mojito in 2012, followed by Chris Froome, who wore the Protone in 2014.

The Kask Valegro and Utopia helmets have also been victorious accessories over the last few seasons, atop the heads of Froome, Geraint Thomas and most recently Egan Bernal.

(Image credit: Ineos )

Despite a hugely disrupted 2020 schedule, Ineos Grenadiers managed to give Kask a home win at the Giro d’Italia, thanks to inspired riding by Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The time trial at the UCI World Championships, also contested in Italy, brought another victory for Ineos Grenadiers and Kask, thanks to Filippo Ganna.

Kask’s general manager, Diego Zambon, values the relationship with Ineos Grenadiers.



“Their input in the design and development of our helmets has been invaluable and their drive to succeed has, in turn, driven us to innovate and constantly improve our products. Here’s to another four years!”

Carsten Jeppesen, head of technical operations at Ineos Grenadiers, considers the relationship equally helpful. “We have been working with Kask since the team’s inception in 2010 and in that time we have achieved a lot together.”