Kaden Groves celebrates return to winning ways at Vuelta a España

By
published

Australian nets first win of the season and first since Spanish Grand Tour in 2023

OUREM PORTUGAL AUGUST 18 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of LR Corbin Strong of New Zealand and Team Israel Premier Tech and Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike Green Points Jersey during the 79th La Vuelta Ciclista a Espana 2024 Stage 2 a 194km stage from Cascais to Ourem UCIWT on August 18 2024 in Ourem Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) celebrates taking the win on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves continued exactly where he had left off in the 2023 Vuelta a España on Sunday as the Australian sprinter secured both his first win of the season and his first since he took a hat-trick of stages in last year’s race.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck fast man has not had the easiest of years, with sickness and injuries hampering his chances until the Vuelta.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.