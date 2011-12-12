Kabush to lead new cross country team

Image 1 of 3 Geoff Kabush will race for the Scott-3Rox Racing Team in 2012 (Image credit: Scott) Image 2 of 3 Geoff Kabush sports his new Scott-3Rox Racing Team kit (Image credit: Scott) Image 3 of 3 Canadian cross country star Geoff Kabush (Image credit: Scott)

Geoff Kabush will lead a new cross country mountain bike team based in North American in 2012. The Canadian makes the move to the Scott-3Rox Racing Team from the Maxxis-Rocky Mountain Team. He will target the UCI World Cup, the 2012 London Olympic Games and select North American events.

"Changing programs the year before the Olympics had the potential to be stressful, but I couldn't be happier about how things have worked out with Scott-3Rox," said Kabush. "I had a lot of decisions, but Scott-3Rox was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

"It was also a big deal to me that Scott showed a desire for a long-term commitment," said Kabush. "I am really excited about several ideas we discussed and their plans for the future. Partnering with the 3Rox program and the support I will have from them was also a big factor in my decision. One of the main reasons I race is to have fun, and I am looking forward to some good times with a great group of people. I have everything I need for success in place now."

Scott-3Rox Racing Team Manager Kyle Douglas was happy to have Kabush onboard. "I am very excited about signing Kabush, as it has been a fun and new experience for me. I believe that a successful program relies on having a strong foundation, and adding Geoff to the squad allows the team to get to the next level. Geoff has many aspirations, and we wanted to make sure that going into the Olympic year he has all the support he needs to perform. There will be many challenges, but having strong companies supporting the team, I feel that we will attain our goals."

Scott Sports' Adrian Montgomery gave some background on how the team came to be in its current incarnation. "Scott-3Rox began four years ago as a developmental program supported by MICA Sports, the Canadian distributor for Scott Sports," he said. "The Team manager, Kyle Douglas, has done an excellent job in building the support network necessary for a program that we would get behind. When we had the chance to nab a top North American to race with, we jumped at the opportunity. Scott is a company with a rich history in racing, and we develop high performance, lightweight products for competition of the highest caliber. Now we have an athlete who can represent our products in this part of the world, contesting races our European-based World Cup team cannot."

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel are two athletes who have represented the European-based Scott-Swisspower team.

Kabush and his teammates will race Scott Spark and Scale mountain bikes.

2012 Scott-3Rox Racing Team Roster

Geoff Kabush

Derek Zandstra

Cam Jette

Tyson Wagler

Marc-Antoine Nadon

Amanda Sin

Mikaela Kofman

Laura Bietola