Kabush wins in Dalby, Yorkshire
Bresset victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|1:40:46
|2
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:00:18
|3
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:02:01
|4
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|0:02:56
|5
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:05:16
|6
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:05:55
|7
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:06:34
|8
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|0:07:50
|9
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:07:51
|10
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:07:52
|11
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:08:29
|12
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:08:40
|13
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:09:55
|14
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:10:28
|15
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:10:32
|16
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|0:11:14
|17
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:11:16
|18
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|0:11:18
|19
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:11:19
|20
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|0:11:39
|21
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:11:42
|22
|Tim Dunford (GBr)
|0:11:56
|23
|Stephen James (GBr)
|0:13:18
|24
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:14:15
|25
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|26
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:14:37
|27
|Matthew Page (GBr)
|0:14:43
|28
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:15:06
|29
|Tom Bell (GBr)
|0:15:26
|30
|Simon Ernest (GBr)
|0:16:28
|31
|David Beskeen (GBr)
|0:16:35
|32
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:16:56
|33
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|0:17:20
|34
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:17:32
|35
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|0:17:47
|36
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|0:18:26
|37
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|0:18:29
|38
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:19:30
|39
|Luke Eggar (GBr)
|0:19:55
|40
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|41
|Steve Hambling (GBr)
|42
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|43
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|44
|Andrew Howett (GBr)
|DNF
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|DNF
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|DNF
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|DNF
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|DNF
|Steve Webb (GBr)
|DNF
|Evan Ryan (Irl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|1:39:57
|2
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:00:13
|3
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|0:09:03
|4
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:09:42
|5
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:10:59
|6
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:15:32
|7
|Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)
|0:16:44
|8
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:17:42
|9
|Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
|0:18:06
|10
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|0:22:30
|11
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:26:31
|12
|Jo Munden (GBr)
|13
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|14
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|15
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|DNF
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|DNF
|Jane Cumming (GBr)
|DNF
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
|DNF
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|DNS
|Danielle Rider (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy