Kabush wins in Dalby, Yorkshire

Bresset victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can)1:40:46
2Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:00:18
3Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:02:01
4Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:02:56
5David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:05:16
6Lee Williams (GBr)0:05:55
7Steven James (GBr)0:06:34
8Tim Wynants (Bel)0:07:50
9Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:07:51
10Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:07:52
11Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:08:29
12Ola Kjören (Nor)0:08:40
13Dave Henderson (GBr)0:09:55
14David Collins (GBr)0:10:28
15Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:10:32
16Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)0:11:14
17Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:11:16
18Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:11:18
19Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:11:19
20Chris Andrews (GBr)0:11:39
21John Whittington (GBr)0:11:42
22Tim Dunford (GBr)0:11:56
23Stephen James (GBr)0:13:18
24George Budd (GBr)0:14:15
25Ross Adams (GBr)
26Giles Drake (GBr)0:14:37
27Matthew Page (GBr)0:14:43
28Christopher Minter (GBr)0:15:06
29Tom Bell (GBr)0:15:26
30Simon Ernest (GBr)0:16:28
31David Beskeen (GBr)0:16:35
32Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:16:56
33Neal Crampton (GBr)0:17:20
34Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:17:32
35Oliver Holmes (GBr)0:17:47
36Phil Lenney (GBr)0:18:26
37Anthony O'boyle (GBr)0:18:29
38Michael Cotty (GBr)0:19:30
39Luke Eggar (GBr)0:19:55
40Paul Robertson (GBr)
41Steve Hambling (GBr)
42Christian Aucote (GBr)
43Sion O'boyle (GBr)
44Andrew Howett (GBr)
DNFBen Thomas (GBr)
DNFRobin Seymour (Irl)
DNFHamish Batchelor (GBr)
DNFAdrian Lansley (GBr)
DNFSteve Webb (GBr)
DNFEvan Ryan (Irl)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra)1:39:57
2Annie Last (GBr)0:00:13
3Lily Matthews (GBr)0:09:03
4Lee Craigie (GBr)0:09:42
5Melanie Spath (Ger)0:10:59
6Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:15:32
7Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)0:16:44
8Maxine Filby (GBr)0:17:42
9Elliot Caitlin (Irl)0:18:06
10Lesley Ingram (GBr)0:22:30
11Gabriella Day (GBr)0:26:31
12Jo Munden (GBr)
13Carla Haines (GBr)
14Natasha Barry (GBr)
15Emma Bradley (GBr)
DNFJessica Roberts (GBr)
DNFJane Cumming (GBr)
DNFRachel Fenton (GBr)
DNFMaddie Horton (GBr)
DNSDanielle Rider (GBr)

