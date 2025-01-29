'Every day I’m seeing gains' - Chloé Dygert’s Australian build continues with second at Surf Coast Classic

By
published

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider maintains strong form from Tour Down Under in solid start to 2025 season

Chloé Dygert on the podium at the women&#039;s Surf Coast Classic
Chloé Dygert on the podium at the women's Surf Coast Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that Australia suits Chloé Dygert, with the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider cheerfully rocking up to another podium, all smiles at the Women’s Surf Coast Classic in Torquay after salvaging second on a day when she didn’t start out as the team's plan. 

The North American is using this block as training for the bigger goals ahead, but even then, it’s yielding results, with her bunch sprint runner's up finish at the 1.1 race, following on from a stage 3 victory at the Tour Down Under and fourth at the Schwalbe Women’s One Day Classic in Adelaide. Dygert, who has had a long run of rocky seasons, is starting this one with some smooth sailing. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.