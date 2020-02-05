Junior world champion Megan Jastrab to blog for Cyclingnews in 2020

Cyclingnews is pleased to announce that junior women's road race world champion Megan Jastrab as our newest blogger for the 2020 season.

Jastrab, 18, is one of the most successful junior athletes to come out of American cycling with achievements that include winning the world title for Team USA at the UCI Road World Championships in the junior women's road race in Harrogate last September.

"I am excited to share my experiences and some inside looks into what I am doing this year," Jastrab told Cyclingnews.

"I am in my last year as a junior, but I will mainly be racing elite competitions and I hope that through this, I can add a unique perspective coming from a junior."

Jastrab went into the Yorkshire World Championships as a favourite to win the title because of a string of success in 2019 that also included international wins at Nations Cup events Trofeo da Moreno-Mini-Trofeo Alfredo Binda, U17 Gent-Wevelgem and first place at the junior Healthy Ageing Women's Tour in Great Britain.

She is also a world-class track racer. Last summer, she won double world titles in the Omnium and Madison and the 2019 UCI World Junior Track Championships in Frankfurt, Germany.

Adding the junior road world titles to her collection makes her one of the most versatile and promising riders of her generation.

Jastrab plans to continue racing in both disciplines this year. On the road she races for US-based UCI Women's team Rally Cycling, along with a combination of road and track racing with Team USA.

She is also a full-time student in her first year of college at Milligan College in Johnson City, Tennessee.