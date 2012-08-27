Julian Kern to AG2R for two years

Image 1 of 2 Julian Kern (Germany) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Julian Kern (Germany) the new European road champ (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Julian Kern will join AG2R Le Mondiale for two seasons. The French WorldTour team announced the signing Monday morning.

Kern, 22, was with the German Continental team Seven Stones in 2010 and 2011 before moving to Leopard-Trek CT this year. He won a stage in the Fleche du Sud, and and led the race for one stage before finishing second overall.

In 2011 he was European champion in the U23 road race. Kern finished third in the German national road race this year.

“The transfer was a target I had pursued for a long time and I am really proud to finally reach it,” Kern said on his website. “It is a confirmation of accomplishment and also a sign of trust in my qualities by the team. I am pretty sure that in the professional environment that AG2R La Mondiale will definitely provide, I will certainly increase my performance during the next two years!

“I am particularly proud of signing with this team since it has a long history that reaches back into the year 1992 and is currently riding with the same sponsor since 1997!”

Ag2R has already announced the signings of David Appollonio, Carlos Betancur, Samuel Dumoulin, Steve Chainel, Yauheni Hutarovich and Domenico Pozzovivo for the coming season.