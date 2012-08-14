Hutarovich to AG2R La Mondiale for two years

Image 1 of 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ - Big Mat) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Try as he might, Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) couldn't pass Mark Cavendish (Sky). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yauheni Hutarovich is switching French teams and will ride for AG2R La Mondiale for the next two years. The sprinter has been with Francaise des Jeux since 2008.

The 28-year-old has 23 wins to his name, including two stages at the Tour de l'Ain this year. He has won the Belarus national road title three times as well.

In 2010 he won a stage at the Vuelta a Espana, and has also shown strength in the Spring Classics, taking second at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne the last two years.

The team has already announced the signings of Samuel Dumoulin, Carlos Betancur, Davide Appollonio and Steve Chainel. It has extended its contracts with Sebastien Minard, Lloyd Mondory, Rinaldo Nocentini and Guillaume Bonnafond.