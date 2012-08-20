Pozzovivo to join Ag2r-La Mondiale

Image 1 of 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) crosses the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo is set to join Ag2r-La Mondiale ahead of the 2013 season, according to a report on Biciciclismo.com. The 29-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Colnago-CSF Inox, including a maiden stage win at the Giro d’Italia and overall victory at the Giro del Trentino.

Ag2r-La Mondiale has been one of the most active squads on the transfer market to date as it bids to retain its WorldTour status next season. The departure of Nicolas Roche to Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank has been offset by the signings of Carlos Alberto Betancur (from Acqua & Sapone), Davide Appollonio (Sky), Steve Chainel, Yauheni Hutarovich (both FDJ-BigMat) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis).

Pozzovivo’s arrival would add significantly to Ag2r’s ability to compete in the high mountains. The diminutive climber scored an impressive win at Lago Laceno en route to 8th overall at this year’s Giro d’Italia, a purple patch of form book-ended by his victory at Trentino and second place overall at the Tour of Slovenia.

Hailing from the southern region of Basilicata, Pozzovivo has spent his entire professional career to date riding for Bruno Reverberi’s team, debuting under the Panaria banner in 2005. The team’s Pro Continental status has restricted Pozzovivo’s appearances outside of his home country, and his stage victory at this year’s Tour of Slovenia was his first win outside of Italy as a professional.

