Appollonio and Betancur sign for Ag2R-La Mondiale
Double scoop for French ProTour team
French ProTour outfit Ag2R-La Mondiale has signed Davide Appollonio and Carlos Betancur on two-year contracts starting next season, the team announced on Thursday.
Related Articles
Yesterday one of its highest-profile riders, Nicolas Roche, announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of the season to join up with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, and Ag2R have moved quickly to appease fans with the signatures of these two promising young riders.
Appollonio joins from Sky after two seasons with the British-based team. The 23-year-old could become the fourth Italian at his new team should Manuel Belletti, Matteo Montaguti and Rinaldo Nocentini remain with Ag2R next year. He enjoyed a solid start to his career at Sky in 2011 by winning twice but has not managed to repeat that success this season. The sprinter remains a rider of potential and is a potentially useful addition to the Ag2R ranks.
Betancur hails from Colombia and joins Ag2R having seen a proposed move to Liquigas-Canonndale not materialise earlier this year. Also 23, he moves to the French team from Acqua & Sapone. Betancur turned pro in 2011 and immediately turned heads with a ninth place finish at the Tour of Lombardy and victory at the Giro dell’Emilia. This season he won the Trofeo Melinda and he is seen as part of a golden generation of young Colombian cyclists that also includes Appollonio's former Sky teammates Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy