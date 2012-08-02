Appollonio and Betancur sign for Ag2R-La Mondiale

Image 1 of 4 Carlos Betancur gets in some much-needed rehydration after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Davide Appollonio (Sky). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua e Sapone) won the 2012 Trofeo Melinda (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

French ProTour outfit Ag2R-La Mondiale has signed Davide Appollonio and Carlos Betancur on two-year contracts starting next season, the team announced on Thursday.

Yesterday one of its highest-profile riders, Nicolas Roche, announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of the season to join up with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, and Ag2R have moved quickly to appease fans with the signatures of these two promising young riders.

Appollonio joins from Sky after two seasons with the British-based team. The 23-year-old could become the fourth Italian at his new team should Manuel Belletti, Matteo Montaguti and Rinaldo Nocentini remain with Ag2R next year. He enjoyed a solid start to his career at Sky in 2011 by winning twice but has not managed to repeat that success this season. The sprinter remains a rider of potential and is a potentially useful addition to the Ag2R ranks.

Betancur hails from Colombia and joins Ag2R having seen a proposed move to Liquigas-Canonndale not materialise earlier this year. Also 23, he moves to the French team from Acqua & Sapone. Betancur turned pro in 2011 and immediately turned heads with a ninth place finish at the Tour of Lombardy and victory at the Giro dell’Emilia. This season he won the Trofeo Melinda and he is seen as part of a golden generation of young Colombian cyclists that also includes Appollonio's former Sky teammates Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran.