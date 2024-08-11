Julian Alaphilippe tipped to join Tudor Pro Cycling for 2025

Following reports of discussions beginning in the Giro, the Swiss team is believed to be close to confirming the signing

Following the confirmation of Julian Alaphilippe’s departure from Soudal-Quickstep, attention has switched to his next team for 2025 where Tudor Pro Cycling is believed to be his destination.

During the Giro d’Italia La Gazzetta dello Sport first reported interest from the Swiss team, backed by Rolex group watch brand Tudor, in signing the French former World Champion, and in recent days numerous sources have confirmed that a deal is imminent.

