Julian Alaphilippe tipped to join Tudor Pro Cycling for 2025

Following the confirmation of Julian Alaphilippe’s departure from Soudal-Quickstep, attention has switched to his next team for 2025 where Tudor Pro Cycling is believed to be his destination.

During the Giro d’Italia La Gazzetta dello Sport first reported interest from the Swiss team, backed by Rolex group watch brand Tudor, in signing the French former World Champion, and in recent days numerous sources have confirmed that a deal is imminent.

RMC has reported that while the deal has not been signed, Alaphilippe has said a decision has been made. "I can't say more but I know a little more,” Alaphilippe said to the French sports channel ahead of San Sebastian where he finished second. “My decision is made and I will communicate soon on it. Nothing is signed but, in my mind, it's done"

There is yet to be any comment from Tudor Pro Cycling, but Cyclingnews understands that an announcement may come in a matter of days.

Tudor Pro Cycling, owned by Classics legend and Cyclingnews columnist Fabian Cancellara, entered the UCI Continental Tour in 2019 before jumping to UCI ProTeam level in 2023 - one year after Cancellara took over ownership.

Alaphilippe would be by far the team’s most eminent signing, with Matteo Trentin currently being the team’s top-ranked rider by UCI points.

Tensions had risen between Alaphilippe and Soudal Quickstep’s manager Patrick Lefevere following a series of public statements that critiqued the rider’s performance and even took aim at his wife Marion Rousse as a bad influence.

Nevertheless, Lefevere has been keen to keep Alaphilippe in the squad in 2025. However, Tudor Pro Cycling was one of several teams known to be making substantial bids for the rider, with Total Energies also trying to sign the Frenchman.



Alongside Alaphilippe, Marc Hirshi (UAE Team Emirates) was believed to be a prime target for Tudor Pro Cycling, with the two finishing 1-2 at Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa on Saturday. The two riders could form a very strong Classics duo Tudor if they both join the team for 2025.

If the Frenchman is signed by the Swiss team, it would also likely secure a wild card spot for Tudor Pro Cycling at the 2025 Tour de France - no doubt an enormous consideration for both parties in agreeing a deal.

Alaphilippe’s transfer is one of the most high-profile of the cycling transfers for the 2025 season, alongside possible moves from João Almeida and Remco Evenepoel.