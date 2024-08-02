Josie Talbot moves up to the WorldTour with Liv AlUla Jayco in 2025

Josie Talbot will move up to the WorldTour with Liv AlUla Jayco, having signed a two-year contract that will begin in 2025 and see her race with the Australian team through to the end of the 2026 season.

Talbot joins the team having spent two seasons racing with the French Continental team Cofidis, where she gained experience in some of the biggest races on the international calendar, including the Tour de France Femmes. She said he aims to support the sprint team and lead-outs with Liv AlUla Jayco next season.

“It means an awful lot joining Liv AlUla Jayco, having grown up watching the team race, to competing against them, especially on home soil at the nationals and Tour Down Under year after year. I'm hoping to add to the Aussie culture the guys and girls have created over the years," Talbot said.

"I know a lot of the riders already on the team quite well and I am confident that will work as an advantage to the team’s results. I think I will fit in nicely to the sprint squad and can bolster the lead-out. As for my personal goals, I really just want to cement myself in the WT. Ultimately, I've come to Liv AlUla Jayco as a lead-out rider, so nailing that role is my priority, but will relish all opportunities along the way.”

From Sydney, Australia, Talbot started racing internationally in 2017 with Team Illuminate and has since competed with Continental and Club teams before moving to Cofidis in 2023.

She has finished in the top 10 in stages at the Tour of Britain Women, reVolta, Dwars door de Westhoek, and La Picto. She has also won La Perigord Ladies, a stage at Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées and the elite road race title at the Oceania Continental Championships.

“We are pleased to welcome another talented Australian rider to the women’s team. Talbot has demonstrated she has a lot of skills, and we believe she will be a great addition and teammate and fit in very well with our team culture," said General Manager Brent Copeland.

"The women’s set-up has big goals for 2025, and Talbot will play an important role in helping us achieve these. We are looking forward to seeing how she can further develop with us, stepping up to race in a WorldTeam set-up.”