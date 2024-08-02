Josie Talbot moves up to the WorldTour with Liv AlUla Jayco in 2025

'I will fit in nicely to the sprint squad and can bolster the lead-out' says Australian

Josie Talbot
Josie Talbot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josie Talbot will move up to the WorldTour with Liv AlUla Jayco, having signed a two-year contract that will begin in 2025 and see her race with the Australian team through to the end of the 2026 season.

Talbot joins the team having spent two seasons racing with the French Continental team Cofidis, where she gained experience in some of the biggest races on the international calendar, including the Tour de France Femmes. She said he aims to support the sprint team and lead-outs with Liv AlUla Jayco next season.

