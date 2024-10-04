'I'm envisioning a 4-hour cyclocross race' - Lauren Stephens says UCI Gravel Worlds field is stronger than ever

'My goal is to be on the podium, just like every race' says US Champion

Lauren Stephens
Lauren Stephens (Image credit: Gravel Worlds)

There is no downtime for Lauren Stephens after competing in three events at the recent Road Worlds in Zurich, as she has made the short trip over to Leuven to represent Team USA in the elite women's event at the UCI Gravel World Championships this weekend.

Stephens is one of several riders on the start list who was scheduled to compete in back-to-back World Championships including newly-crowned road race world champion Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and under-23 road world champion and elite mountain bike world champion Puck Pieterse (Netherlands). But she said she has taken some time to recover between events and joined her teammates in previewing the off-road parcours to prepare for Saturday's race. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.