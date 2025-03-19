Milan-San Remo now a question mark for Jasper Philipsen after fall in Nokere Koerse

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was looking in fine form during Nokere Koerse - putting in a stinging attack that split the field before preparing for the bunch sprint. But a crash in the final kilometre has left the Belgian with scrapes and bruises and worries over the defence of his Milan-San Remo title.

Alpecin-Deceuninck sports director Preben Van Hecke told the Belgian media that whether Philipsen can race in Milan-San Remo will be decided tomorrow.

"It can go either way. We'll have to wait the night," Van Hecke said.

Philipsen was sitting mid-pack when there was a shift in the bunch, and Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty) rider touched wheels and fell onto Philipsen, bringing him to the ground.

"It was an unfortunate crash. Jasper can't see it coming. It happens to his left, very unfortunate. If it's a crash in front of you, you can still anticipate a fall."

Philipsen was able to stand up but was covered in wounds and he went straight to a nearby ambulance for treatment before heading back to the team bus.

"There are quite a few bruises all over his body," Van Hecke said. "His right side is fairly battered, his fingers are also hit. Maybe his right hand should be stitched between the middle and ring fingers."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With three days to go before Milan-San Remo, Philipsen will be at a disadvantage even if he can race, and Marit feels bad about the incident.

"I was diagonally behind Lamperti's wheel," Marit said to the Belgian media. "I think I get a push on the left, so I crossed wheels. I crashed against Philipsen, after which there was a domino effect. I think I was the first to fall, but I was pushed by someone who passed on the left, where there was no room.

"Philipsen is one of the top favourites for Milan-San Remo, so you feel guilty anyway. But I'm also disappointed because of the fact that I had the legs to win today.

"The fact that I was next to Philipsen shows that I was in a good position to compete. I worked very hard and everything went perfectly. And now... I also crashed in the Grand Prix Criquielion last week. It's just very stupid that you lie on the ground twice with this condition."

The organisers of Nokere Koerse reversed the direction of the final climb to make it safer, and Marit said the change had nothing to do with the crash.

"I got a push, went over Lamperti's wheel and everyone rode so close together... Maybe it was also a bit my fault that I didn't leave enough space, but yes... It's not going well for us with the team either."