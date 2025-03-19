Milan-San Remo now a question mark for Jasper Philipsen after fall in Nokere Koerse

By published

Belgian bruised and battered after being taken out in sprint

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes in the chase group during the 79th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen on the attack in the finale of Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was looking in fine form during Nokere Koerse - putting in a stinging attack that split the field before preparing for the bunch sprint. But a crash in the final kilometre has left the Belgian with scrapes and bruises and worries over the defence of his Milan-San Remo title.

Alpecin-Deceuninck sports director Preben Van Hecke told the Belgian media that whether Philipsen can race in Milan-San Remo will be decided tomorrow.

