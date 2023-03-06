It's Women's Week at Cyclingnews

You may have noticed by now that each month, we have a dedicated themed week here at Cyclingnews. Some of these are chosen to coincide with a season, such as November's Winter Week or January's Travel Week, but others are chosen based more on the topic itself. Gravel Week, which came in June, is an example of the latter; it doesn't really have a 'season' and we cover it year-round, but it's a subject worth focussing on with lots to discuss. This week's topic is another of those.

From March 6-12, Cyclingnews is excited to welcome our readers to Women's Week, in which we'll be running a series of exclusive interviews, features, blogs, tech, advice and more.

Women's Week is not the only time we'll cover women's cycling here at Cyclingnews; hopefully that much is a given. Our tech and racing teams cover women's cycling and the news from the women's peloton with unequalled levels of tenacity and commitment. This includes live coverage and detailed reports of races such as the exciting teammate face-off at Strade Bianche , exclusive interviews, tech galleries of riders' bikes such as Ellen Van Dijk's stunning Trek time trial bike , and of course, the more everyday subjects such as cycling on your period .

Our aim for Women's Week is to help women new to the sport with the questions they may face; to highlight the talented, hard-working and inspirational women in our sport; and to celebrate the growth of women's cycling as a whole.

This week, we will see some stunning images of the current road world champion, Annemiek Van Vleuten's race bike. We'll have a feature comparing the difference between men's and women's helmets, updates to several of our buyer's guides and more. We'll also have interviews with Lizzie Deignan and Alison Jackson among others, an intriguing feature on how African women are breaking the glass ceiling, a look at the career of Nancy Neiman Baranet, and much more.

We hope you enjoy these stories from the women's peloton during our dedicated Women's Week on Cyclingnews.

(opens in new tab) To kick things off, here's a closer look at Lotte Kopecky's bike, the S-Works Tarmac SL7. The Belgian's season has got off to a flyer, with a win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ahead of teammate Lorena Wiebes and 2nd at Strade Bianche behind teammate Demi Vollering, will the 2022 Tour of Flanders winner regain her crown this year?