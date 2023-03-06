Lotte Kopecky's bike: The 2022 Tour of Flanders champion's Specialized Tarmac SL7
We take a closer look at Kopecky's Specialized Tarmac after a strong start to her 2023 campaign
Lotte Kopecky has hit the ground running in 2023 with the Belgian taking victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and following up with a second place in a desperate sprint to the line at Strade Bianche on Saturday against teammate Demi Vollering.
She did so aboard her Specialized Tarmac SL7 which is the weapon of choice for her SD Worx Team. We snapped some pictures of her bike at Omloop to bring you an in-depth gallery.
What is Lotte Kopecky's bike for 2023
Like the rest of her teammates, Lotte Kopecky races on the S-Works Tarmac SL7 in a team-issue purple fade paint scheme. The SL7 was launched in 2020 and has been raced to countless victories by some of the biggest names in both women's and men's WorldTour pelotons. Remco Evenepoel's bike has taken more than its fair share, with a memorable World Championship road race title capping them off last year.
The SD Worx team bike features an almost all-American equipment package, with an integrated handlebar and stem from Specialized-owned component and wheel manufacturer Roval. There's a proprietary Tarmac SL7 seatpost whilst wheels and tyres are again covered by Roval and Specialized respectively. The groupset comes from Chicago-based SRAM, and the pedals come from SRAM's subsidiary, Time.
There are a few little interesting choices and features on the bike which we will get into below in a little more detail.
What size is Lotte Kopecky's bike
Lotte Kopecky rides a 52cm Tarmac SL7 frame, although she could in theory fit a 54cm model also. She is around 170cm tall and like a lot of pro cyclists, she appears to have wanted to ride the smallest size frame she could get away with.
There's plenty of seatpost showing and she is running a single 5mm spacer on top of her headset bearing cover. We don't know for sure but her handlebar stem looks to be around 100 / 110mm in length.
Lotte Kopecky's Specialized Tarmac SL7 Specifications
|Frame
|Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
|Groupset
|SRAM Red Etap AXS
|Brakes
|SRAM Red Hydraulic
|Wheelset
|Roval Rapide CLX II
|Tyres
|Specialized Turbo Cotton
|Cockpit
|Roval One piece (currently unreleased)
|Chainset
|SRAM Red Etap AXS (165mm cranks)
|Power meter
|Quarq AXS spider
|Pedals
|Time Xpro 15
|Saddle
|Syncros Belcarra
|Bottle cages
|Tacx Ciro
|Bar tape
|Supacaz
|Computer Mount
|Roval Out front (made by Barfly)
The rest of the bike build is all high-end kit without anything hyper-light or boutique. The Roval Rapide CLX II wheels are proven winners and can be run either tubeless or with tubes depending on rider demands.
It is rumoured SRAM Red may be receiving an update in the coming months but for now, the top-tier RED AXS groupset is the team's first choice. There is a range of potential gearing options available, but for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kopecky ran 37/50T chainrings up front and a 10-33T cassette.
The component we know the least about right now is the as-yet-unreleased integrated Roval handlebar and stem, which may be still being tested by various professional riders. Though Roval does have several options available for pro riders to use.
Specialized also has a wide range of saddles to choose from but Kopecky has decided a Syncros saddle works best for her. She may have free reign on what saddle to run or could have the green light to run a sponsor incorrect saddle.
History
Kopecky turned pro in back 2014 with the Belgian Topsport-Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo team and has spent the majority of her career so far riding Ridley bikes. A switch to Liv Racing in 2021 saw her racing on Liv bikes whilst the last two years have seen her racing on the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7.
In her career, she has been the Belgian national road and time trial champion as well as claiming Madison World Titles on the track as well as winning Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders in 2022.
|Year
|Team
|Main bike
|2023
|Team SD Worx
|Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
|2022
|Team SD Worx
|Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
|2021
|Liv Racing
|Liv
|2020
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Ridley
|2019
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Ridley
|2018
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Ridley
|2017
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Ridley
|2016
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Ridley
|2015
|Topsport-Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|Ridley
|2014
|Topsport-Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo
|Ridley
