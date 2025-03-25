Tao Geoghegan Hart withdraws from Volta a Catalunya with illness

published

'I spent much of the stage yesterday throwing up anything I tried to eat' says Lidl-Trek rider

LOGRONO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 06 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team Lidl Trek prior to the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 19 a 1735km stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m UCIWT on September 06 2024 in Logrono Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tao Geoghegan Hart has been forced to withdraw from the Volta a Catalunya before Tuesday's second stage after falling ill with digestive issues.

The Briton was leading Lidl-Trek at the week-long stage race, heading up a team including Quinn Simmons, Juan Pedro López, and Lennard Kämna – who is back racing for the first time in a year.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

