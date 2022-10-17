It's Indoor Training Week at Cyclingnews

Indoor Training Week has arrived at Cyclingnews, which means a deep dive into all things related to cycling indoors. As the nights start to draw in for many of us, an increase in indoor activity may well be high on your schedule.

The increase in the popularity and effectiveness of indoor training has been huge, smart indoor trainers and engaging apps mean workouts are more varied and fun than ever. A training session or spin indoors on a smart trainer is now a lot more appealing on a dark night or cold winter's day.

As a result of this, the indoor cycling market has exploded. Indoor cycling is now a huge slice of the cycling pie, there is a wider range of indoor trainers than ever before to choose from. The best smart trainers are packed with some amazing tech that can add an amazing level of realism to workouts. It's not just trainers that have improved though, across the board there are far more accessories, indoor-specific cycling clothing and other bits of kit to make the indoor cycling experience really enjoyable.

During our indoor training week, we will look at all aspects of indoor cycling from the latest tech news, training tips and workouts, helpful buying guides and reviews to more in-depth features. Stick with us this week to broaden your knowledge and maybe pick up some new ideas to help with your training this winter.

Related guides