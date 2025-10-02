'It's almost over' - Arkéa-B&B Hotels boss makes impassioned last plea for new sponsor as final deadline looms

October 15 final date for presentation of 2026 financial dossier to UCI looms

Arkéa-B&B Hotels manager Emanuel Hubert has made an impassioned final plea for a new sponsor, even as the October 15 deadline to present the UCI with documentation that guarantees the WorldTour team's future looms fast on the horizon.

As reported by Cyclingnews earlier this week, the riders and staff of Arkéa-B&B Hotels have been free to sign elsewhere for months, with Hubert being open about the difficult search for new backers.

This year, Arkéa-B&B Hotels men's team have had nine wins, none at WorldTour or HC level, although in 2024 they took a spectacular Tour de France stage win in the first week, thanks to Kévin Vauquelin. Then, in 2025, Arkéa were the best-placed French squad in the Tour de France teams ranking.

Meanwhile, Arkéa-B&B Hotels women's team have had just two wins this season, but one of them, the Omloop Nieuwsblad, could hardly have been more high profile.

