'It's a special day for cycling' – Tadej Pogačar extends with UAE Team Emirates through 2030

By
published

World champion says 'I can't imagine myself anywhere else'

Tadej Pogačar will continue with UAE Team Emirates through the end of the 2030 season
Tadej Pogačar will continue with UAE Team Emirates through the end of the 2030 season

After closing out his fourth season as the number one rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar has extended his contract with UAE Team Emirates – which already went through 2027 – for another three years through 2030.

The Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner and reigning world champion has been with the team since turning pro in 2019 and is now committed to the team for the majority of his career.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.