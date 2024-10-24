'It's a special day for cycling' – Tadej Pogačar extends with UAE Team Emirates through 2030

After closing out his fourth season as the number one rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar has extended his contract with UAE Team Emirates – which already went through 2027 – for another three years through 2030.

The Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner and reigning world champion has been with the team since turning pro in 2019 and is now committed to the team for the majority of his career.

Teammate Pablo Torres is the only other rider with such an extensive deal, with his also lasting through 2030. It's only short of Wout van Aert's lifetime contract with Visma-Lease a Bike.

"I am extremely proud to be extending my time here at UAE Team Emirates. This team has been my home now for the last five years and I truly can't imagine myself anywhere else," Pogačar stated in the team's press release.

"The best moments of my career have come at UAE Team Emirates and that is a testament to all of the staff, management, teammates, and partners who all allow me to perform at the highest level. I'm really excited for the future. This team gives me the best chance at fighting for wins and that is exactly what I aim to do."

UAE Team Emirates have numerous riders under contracts well beyond the usual two years. Isaac Del Toro is under contract through 2029, while Jan Christen and Juan Ayuso signed through 2028. The team also have Mikkel Bjerg, Brandon McNulty, Antonio Morgado, Domen Novak, Marc Soler and Jay Vine with deals ending in 2027.

The team's CEO Mauro Gianetti was particularly pleased to earn the trust of the top rider in the world. "It's an incredible feeling to be able to announce this contract extension for Tadej Pogacar, the leader of our team and the best cyclist in the world," Gianetti said

"Tadej joined the team as an ambitious 20-year-old, and we have watched him blossom into a Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and world champion this season. His talent is clear for all to see, but he is also one of the hardest-working and dedicated cyclists in the peloton. Tadej deserves all of his success and I'm delighted he is staying with us for many years to come."

UAE Team Emirates grew out of the former Italian team Lampre-Merida in 2017 in somewhat of a last-minute arrangement after a Chinese investor fell through.

Then manager Giuseppe Saronni and Gianetti managed to secure the backing of the UAE and complete their application for the 2017 WorldTour just in time thanks to H.E Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, the president of Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer Kopaonik, who remains President of the UAE Team Emirates.

"This is a special moment for the team and for cycling here in the UAE," Al Dhaheri said. "Tadej is an incredible talent that represents the UAE so amazingly. He is a beacon of inspiration for the next generation and is idolized and loved by so many.

"It has been a privilege watching him develop into the person he is today, and I couldn't be prouder of what he's accomplished for our team. As we continue to see our sport go from strength to strength across the region, there is no question that Tadej, alongside his teammates, [is] a massive reason for this. It's a special day for cycling and we are so excited for the future."