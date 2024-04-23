UAE Team Emirates set new contract record, extending Isaac Del Toro to 2029

By Stephen Farrand
published

20-year-old Mexican joins Pogačar, McNulty, Ayuso, Morgado and Vine in team's long-term development strategy

Neo-pro Isaac Del Toro won a stage at the 2024 Tour Down Under
Neo-pro Isaac Del Toro won a stage at the 2024 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates have extended Isaac Del Toro's contract until the end of 2029, adding the talented Mexican to a growing list of riders with long-term contracts and making him the first rider to secure such a long contract. 

Team leader Tadej Pogačar's contract ends in 2027, as do the contracts of Jay Vine, António Morgado and Brandon McNulty, while Juan Ayuso and Jan Christen have long-term contracts in place until the end of 2028.   

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.