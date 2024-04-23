UAE Team Emirates set new contract record, extending Isaac Del Toro to 2029

UAE Team Emirates have extended Isaac Del Toro's contract until the end of 2029, adding the talented Mexican to a growing list of riders with long-term contracts and making him the first rider to secure such a long contract.

Team leader Tadej Pogačar's contract ends in 2027, as do the contracts of Jay Vine, António Morgado and Brandon McNulty, while Juan Ayuso and Jan Christen have long-term contracts in place until the end of 2028.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck and Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) have a contract until 2028 but De Toro appears to be the first rider with a contract confirmed for 2029.

20-year-old Del Toro turned professional with UAE Team Emirates this season after winning the Tour de L’Avenir. He immediately made an impact at WorldTour level by winning a stage and finishing third at the Tour Down Under.

In March he finished fourth at Tirreno-Adriatico and was recently seventh at Itzulia Basque Country as four UAE riders packed the top 10 with Ayuso winning the race overall.

UAE Team Emirates have extended his initial three-year contract that began in 2024 by a further three years.

“Since coming to the team everything has been like a dream, it has been perfect. I’m very grateful to the team for showing me the trust and giving me the opportunity to be part of this special group, it feels amazing,” Del Toro said when UAE Team Emirates confirmed his contract extension.

“I am learning every day and I’m taking it all in and enjoying it as much as possible with my feet on the ground and a lot of excitement for what is to come.”

Del Toro could develop into a Grand Tour contender and so join the pipeline of talented young riders at UAE Team Emirates that currently includes Pogačar, Almeida, McNulty, Ayuso, Vine, Pavel Sivakov and Adam Yates.

“We are very pleased to announce that Isaac will continue in UAE colours for years to come,” team manager Mauro Gianetti said.

“We already knew his capability as a rider and his level of talent and his progression has been very impressive so far and we feel he has integrated very well into the team since his arrival.

“He is still young and the plan will be to continue to learn and grow as a rider and as a person in a good environment. We continue to be committed to our project to develop young talent and build for the future.”

Del Toro's next outing is set to come at the three-day Vuelta Asturias (April 26-28), where he'll be joined in the UAE lineup by Morgado, Rafał Majka, and Finn Fisher-Black.