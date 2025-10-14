'It's a last desperate attempt to get as many points as possible' – Relegation/promotion battle will go down to wire as Uno-X Mobility enter Chrono des Nations

Norwegian team currently only 337 points clear of Cofidis with a few points-scoring opportunities left this week

COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: Sakarias Koller Loland of Norway, Martin Urianstad Bugge of Norway, Fredrik Dversnes of Norway, Markus Hoelgaard of Norway, Adne Holter of Norway, Johannes Kulset of Norway, Andreas Leknessund of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility prior to the 119th Il Lombardia 2025 a 241km one day race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Uno-X are chasing a spot in the WorldTour for the next licence cycle (Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle to secure promotion to the men's WorldTour is set to go down to the wire this weekend, after Uno-X Mobility entered two riders to the Chrono des Nations time trial in what they admitted was "a last desperate attempt to get as many points as possible".

Uno-X currently sit 19th in the three-year WorldTour standings which, should the merger between Lotto and Intermarché-Wanty go ahead, will be enough to earn them a promotion into the WorldTour.

Uno-X will enter Søren Wærenskjold and Carl-Frederik Bévort in the 45km ITT in Les Herbiers, where Wærenskjold can be counted among the contenders for the podium. The only Cofidis rider currently set to ride is Alexis Renard, but it would not be surprising to see the French squad also enter a rider like Benjamin Thomas.

