Anna Kiesenhofer storms to victory at Chrono Féminin de la Gatineau
Olympic road race champion beats Amber Neben and Emily Ehrlich in race against the clock
Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel Premier-Tech) stormed to victory at the standalone Chrono Féminin de la Gatineau on Friday. The Olympic road race champion covered the 17.2km individual time trial route in a winning time of 22:54.
She took the win ahead of former two-time time trial world champion Amber Benem (USA) by 11 seconds, with Emily Ehrlich (Virginia's Blue Ridge-Twenty24) finishing in third at 14 seconds back.
The Chrono Féminin de la Gatineau victory marks Kiesenhofer's second win of the season after also winning the time trial national title at the Austrian Championships.
One of the most prominent women's events on the international racing calendar Tour de Gatineau, returned after a three-year hiatus and takes place from September 15-17 in the Gatineau area of Quebec, Canada.
The three-day event began with the standalone time trial on Friday and continues on Saturday with the Tour de Gatineau road race. There is also a criterium held on Sunday.
