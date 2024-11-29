Is this Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch the best Black Friday deal this year?

By
published

Black Friday sale slashes up to 50% off this top-spec Garmin smartwatch

Garmin Epix 2 black friday deal
(Image credit: Garmin)

Black Friday is usually a wash with cycling tech, particularly smartwatches and GPS units. With lots of Garmin Black Friday deals kicking around there's plenty to choose from. That said, few are able to better the Black Friday discount for the Garmin Epix 2 Saphirre this year.

We have already seen the Garmin Epix 2 hit its all-time best price during Amazon Prime Day this summer, however, if you missed out this is your second chance as Amazon has knocked the Garmin Epix Gen 2 down to $464.99. While that's not quite as good as the 50% off this summer, this is still a deal well worth taking advantage of if you're in the market for a top-spec smartwatch. 

Garmin Epix 2nd Gen

Garmin Epix 2nd Gen 

USA: 48% off $899.99 $464.99 at Amazon
UK: 50% off £649.99 £324.99 at H.Samuels

At half-price, this deal is on par with the best it's ever been, if you your looking for a top spec watch to record activities and monitor your health stats this is a deal not to be missed. 

View Deal
Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.