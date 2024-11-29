Is this Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch the best Black Friday deal this year?

Black Friday is usually a wash with cycling tech, particularly smartwatches and GPS units. With lots of Garmin Black Friday deals kicking around there's plenty to choose from. That said, few are able to better the Black Friday discount for the Garmin Epix 2 Saphirre this year.

We have already seen the Garmin Epix 2 hit its all-time best price during Amazon Prime Day this summer, however, if you missed out this is your second chance as Amazon has knocked the Garmin Epix Gen 2 down to $464.99. While that's not quite as good as the 50% off this summer, this is still a deal well worth taking advantage of if you're in the market for a top-spec smartwatch.

If you are UK-based don't feel left out. Despite Amazon letting the side down by only discounting it by 37%, luckily I have found the Garmin Epix 2 discounted by 50% at H.Samuels.

Garmin Epix 2nd Gen USA: 48% off $899.99 $464.99 at Amazon

UK: 50% off £649.99 £324.99 at H.Samuels At half-price, this deal is on par with the best it's ever been, if you your looking for a top spec watch to record activities and monitor your health stats this is a deal not to be missed.

The Epix is Garmin's top-tier smartwatch, and while the standard 2nd Gen Epix is beaten slightly on specs by the newer Epix Pro, all you get on the more premium model is a built-in flashlight (ok, Batman...) and a variety of size options, while the standard Epix only comes in a single size.

The fitness and training features are otherwise identical, with both featuring a bright AMOLED screen and everything from respiration and hydration tracking to sleep and stress trackers.

In short, this is about as good a deal as you're likely to find on a watch that is about as good as they get on the market at the moment.

