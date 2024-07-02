Intermarché-Wanty forced to use superglue to comply with UCI helmet rules

By
published

Belgian team's new Uvex helmet falls foul of the sport's regulations

Intermarché-Wanty's new black-and-white Uvex helmet
Intermarché-Wanty's new black-and-white Uvex helmet (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

In the opening days of the Tour de France, there has been a slew of new tech on display

Some of it is subtle, such as the weight weenie hacks found on Tadej Pogačar's bike and the super-efficient bearings used by Visma-Lease a Bike. Others go the opposite direction, such as Dylan Groenewegen's sunglasses, and the garish razzle dazzle found on the new helmets at the Intermarche-Wanty camp. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.