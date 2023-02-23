'Inspiring future generations' AG Insurance presented ahead of Spring Classics - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Lotta Henttala ahead of the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Ashleigh Moolman Pasio at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Technical Manager Servais Knaven and Sports Director Jolien D'hoore (Image credit: Getty Images) Sports Director Jolien D'hoore at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Team Manager Natascha den Ouden at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Sports and Technical Manager Servais Knaven (Image credit: Getty Images) Febe Jooris at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Maud Rijnbeek at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Gaia Masetti at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Chief Executive Officer at AG Insurance Heidi Delobelle (Image credit: Getty Images) Julia Kopecky at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Fien Masure at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images) Anya Louw at the AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep presentation in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep officially presented its three-tier programme ahead of the Spring Classics at the AG Campus in Brussels on Thursday. The team heads into the 'opening weekend' at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, having already amassed four victories, including the overall victory at Setmana Valenciana.

“I am happy to have so many people here on our campus, which stands for innovation and training, and it’s a symbol of our connection with the team. As Belgian market leaders, we want to play a role and bring our contribution to making the world a better place," said AG Insurance CEO Heidi Delobelle

"The connection with cycling is only natural because it’s a sport embraced by many people around the whole world. This team, we give an opportunity to women’s cycling, and our hope is that these riders we have here today will inspire future generations."

Renamed AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep, which reflects its relationship with the men's WorldTour team Soudal-QuickStep, the team has grown into a three-tier women's cycling programme, with its highest-level elite team aiming for a place among the Women's WorldTeams in 2024.

The three levels, this year, an under-19 team, an under-23 squad and the new addition of an elite team, all aim to provide development opportunities and a dedicated pathway to the highest level of the sport.

"This project began in 2018. Along the way, we found Patrick Lefevere, and he immediately joined and helped us, creating this connection with AG, Soudal, Quick-Step, and all the partners who are here today and are helping us live our dream and develop. We’ve already had success this season, and I am convinced this alone will unlock our potential," said manager Natascha den Ouden.

Eight of this year's development riders will move up to the new 16-rider elite team, including Julia Borgström, Britt Knaven, Anya Louw, Gaia Masetti, Lone Meertens, Ilse Pluimers, Maud Rijnbeek and Ally Wollaston.

They also brought on board big-name riders Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, who put off retirement to race with the team, and Lotta Henttala. They will contest the mountains and the sprints, respectively, at the biggest races on the calendar.

“First race here, first win for myself and the GC for the squad. We couldn’t have asked for more. The team and the atmosphere are the main reasons behind this success. We work for the same goal all the time. Natascha, Servais, and all the people on the team laid down the foundation, and now it’s up to us to show our philosophy and be on top of our game. The Tour de France is an objective this year; at the previous edition, I was sick and had to retire, but I have high hopes for this season, surrounded by this team," said Moolman Pasio, who won stage 3 at Setmana Valenciana and Justine Ghekiere won the overall title.

The team also includes new signings Romy Kasper, Maaike Boogaard, Nicole Steigenga, Ghekiere, Mireia Benito, and Marthe Goossens, all led by former pro and the team's director Jolien D’hoore.

“We rely on a very balanced squad, a mix of young and experienced riders. There’s a lot of talent here, we can play a role everywhere, and we will try to be there in all the races," said sports manager Servais Knaven.

The team will compete in some of the biggest races this spring, including at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.