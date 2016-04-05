Inside the BMC service course - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 Cadel Evans's yellow jersey from the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 38 Richie Porte's bike from the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 38 Each rider has a cubby hole for spare kit (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 38 Rainbow stripes almost everywhere you look (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 38 A few national champion skin suits sit in Rohan Dennis' cubby (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 38 Plenty of spare kit in Philippe Giblert's cubby hole (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 38 Rows of spare clothing for all eventualities sit in a locked room at the back of the service course (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 38 Enough space to swing a lion, or maybe fit a race vehicle (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 38 There is plenty of spare kit, just in case (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 38 The DSs, mechanics, soigneurs and other staff members also have their own cubby hole full of spare clothes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 38 Some of the national and classification leader's jerseys worn by BMC riders over the years (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 38 Taylor Phinney's Giro d'Italia pink jersey from the 2012 race (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 38 The 2012 maglia rosa has quotes from past winners (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 38 Philippe Gilbert's world champion's jersey (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 38 The up and coming races for the BMC team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 38 The concept store can also be seen from the upstairs offices (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 38 A drawing of Cadel Evans on the Champs Elysees in yellow (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 38 A white board in Noel Dejonckheere's office plans where all the team's vehicles need to be (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 38 A few extra jerseys lying around (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 38 A BMC cooling jacket for those hotter races (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 38 A row of jerseys won by various members of the team sits up high on the wall (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 38 One of the team's trucks sits inside the service course area (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 38 Making plans (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 38 The service course is joined onto the concept store (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 38 Rain bags for the riders heading to Pais Vasco wait to be packed away, each rider has two (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 38 Like at school, all the riders have their names on their kit (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 38 A truck waits to be loaded up ahead of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 38 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 29 of 38 Two washers and dryers sit at the back of the service course (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 30 of 38 Bidons are not just for drinking from (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 31 of 38 Keeping the team fueled (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 32 of 38 Shelves full of energy bars and gels (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 33 of 38 Need porridge? (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 34 of 38 Enough Coca Cola and water to mount an expedition (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 35 of 38 BMC's bikes are kitted out with Shimano Dura Ace wheels (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 36 of 38 Where else would you keep your spare handlebars but in a box? (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 37 of 38 Race bikes from the Dubai Tour and Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 38 of 38 BMC can track all of their vehicles online too (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The service course is the hub of any cycling team. It is where almost all the team's logistics are organised and houses much of the bikes, vehicles and kit needed to keep the team going.

During the Classics, Cyclingnews paid a visit to BMC Racing's service course just outside of Gent. The building, where the team has been based for the past four years, sits at the back of the BMC concept store. It's just a stone's throw away from their old service course, which is now the home of the development squad. The team also runs a second service course in the United States that looks after the US race programme, but this is the main operation centre of the team.

To enter, you come through a large garage door and immediately step into a vast warehouse-style room. Things, such as the team's bikes, boxes of energy gels, crates of drinks and other miscellaneous items, are stored on the shelves around the edge of the rectangular room. At present, it also contains one of the team's trucks, which is getting packed up with kit and equipment ready for the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. The rider's rain bags, two each, plus spare helmets, sit on the floor to the right of it. They will all be heading to Spain very soon, along with the time trial bikes that have recently been prepared by service course mechanic Jurgen Landrie.

March and April is one of the busiest times of the year for the staff at the service course as they get the equipment ready for a number of stages races around Europe, plus the one-day races in Belgium. Stage races are much easier for the team to prepare for than one-day races, where the riders chop and change all the time.

When Cyclingnews arrives, Landrie is also making arrangements for the final time trial stage of the Three days of De Panne. Landrie looks after all the bikes that come through the service course, which can be anything up to 300 in a year. Most of those are now spread out across the world with multiple bikes out at the various races while each rider also has up to four bikes at home. Landrie's brother Gunther also works for the team as the head soigneur and is busying around preparing for Pais Vasco.

At the back of the building, stairs lead up to a caged off mezzanine level where spare kit for all the riders and staff are placed in plastic cubby holes. The team's offices are also up top and glass walls at the back mean that you can see right into the concept store. Jerseys, including Cadel Evans' 2011 Tour de France yellow jersey, and Philippe Gilbert's world champion's jersey from 2012 are up on the walls of the office.

Noel Dejonckheere is the European Operations Manager and looks after the service course. He also deals with the team's logistics, organising hotels, travel and making sure the team's vehicles are in the right place at the right time. Plans are made well in advance and in the midst of the Classics, he's finalising arrangements for the World Championships.

On the wall of Dejonckheere's office is a large whiteboard with all the teams up and coming races and a list of all the team cars and where they will be and when. He's also got a slightly more hi-tech way of keeping an eye on where they are, with a GPS tracker allowing him to see where they are in real time. A computer programme also easily allows Dejonckheere and others to access race details and travel plans, plus a lot more, at the click of a few buttons.

Like all teams, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to keep the ship sailing smoothly throughout the season. Flick through the gallery above to take a look inside BMC Racing's service course.