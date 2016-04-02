BMC reconnoitre the Tour of Flanders course - Video

Image 1 of 5 Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) Image 2 of 5 Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (L) of BMC Racing Team and Swiss Michael Schar (Front) of BMC Racing Team practice during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of Tour of Flanders Image 3 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) out with his team training ahead of Tour of Flanders Image 4 of 5 BMC Racing training ahead of Tour of Flanders Image 5 of 5 BMC's Taylor Phinney training ahead of Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet has been a perennial feature of the Tour of Flanders since 2007 and the 100th edition will mark the 10th time the BMC rider has started the Belgian monument. While the 30-year-old has plenty of experience of racing across the Flemish farm fields and knows climbs such as the Oude Kwaremount, Paterberg, Taaienberg, Molenberg and Koppenberg, a pre-race reconnoitre of the parcours is still an important component of preparing for the race.

"The most important [thing] is just seeing the roads, the climbs, the cobblestone sectors, testing the material, feel a little bit good on the cobbles, on the bike, [and] see the most important points of the parcours," Van Avermaet told Cyclingnews.

"For me, I know everything actually but for some guys it's important to see the points for another time, and also finding the right tyre pressure and getting everything right on the bike."

Cyclingnews accompanied BMC on their reconnoitre of the parcours with Van Avermaet providing insight into the subtle changes to his bike for Flanders, his form and approach to the race overall.

