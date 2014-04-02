Injured Pendrel out of Pietermaritzburg World Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Luna Pro rider breaks collarbone
What a different a few weeks makes. Late last month, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was off the front, winning the Fontana round of the US Cup and US Pro XCT. Yesterday, she broke her collarbone in a crash.
Pendrel crashed while training, and while the injury does not require surgery, she is prohibited from racing for the next six weeks, which means she will have to miss the opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa next weekend.
"I'm feeling pretty pain free so far, so optimistic for a speedy recovery. Bummer to miss the first WC though!" said Pendrel according to her team.
"The second worst thing about breaking your collar bone on April 1st is having to convince people it's not a bad joke," Pendrel also said on her Facebook page.
While it's only the second time that she's broken a bone during her career, it is the second time in two years that the Canadian Olympian has fractured her collarbone. She also did so in the summer of 2013 and had to sit out several major races.
