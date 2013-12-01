Trending

Pendrel, Kabush claim Canadian 'cross titles

Van den Ham, Boersma take U23, Junior championships

Full Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (BC) Luna Pro Team0:38:23
2Mical Dyck (BC) Pro City Racing / VAC0:00:20
3Wendy Simms (BC) KONA0:00:33
4Natasha Elliott (ON) Rare Vos Racing0:01:39
5Sandra Walter (BC) LIV/Giant Canada0:02:09
6Chantell Widney (AB) PRW0:02:33
7Carey Mark (BC) Steed Cycles0:02:49
8Dawn Anderson (BC) Oak Bay Bikes/ Wheelers0:03:17
9Maghalie Rochette (QC) Cyclocrossworld.Com0:03:19
10Andrea Bunnin (AB) Deadgoat Racing0:04:24
11Mandy Dreyer (ON) Tuf Rack Racing0:04:40
12Tessa Pinckston (BC) Trek Red Truck0:05:43
13Morgan Cabot (BC) Glotman Simpson CX0:05:46
14Kelly Jones (BC) Steed Cycles0:06:25
15Denise Ramsden (NWT) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits0:06:53
16Shantel Koenig (AB) Redbike0:07:50
17Alexandria Massé (BC) Ind0:09:33
18Brenna Pauly (BC) Tripleshot CC0:09:54
19Stacey Spencer (BC) Ind

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (BC) Scott-3Rox Racing1:00:14
2Aaron Schooler (AB) Team H&R Block0:01:00
3Cameron Jette (ON) Scott-3Rox Racing0:01:53
4Derek Zandstra (ON) Scott-3Rox Racing0:01:56
5Mike Garrigan (BC) Van Dessel0:03:14
6Evan McNeely (ON) Norco Factory Team0:03:22
7Andrew L'Esperance (NS) Norco Factory Team0:04:28
8Kevin Noiles (BC) Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster0:04:42
9Derrick St. John (QC) Stevens p/b The Cyclery0:04:52
10Tyler Trace (BC)0:05:09
11Craig Richey (BC) Sponsor Connected/VOMax p/b Norco0:05:13
12Mark McConnell (AB) Synergy Racing p/b Cyclepath0:06:02
13Evan Guthrie (BC) Norco Factory Team0:06:10
14Kris Sneddon (BC) Kona0:06:20
15Andrew Watson (ON) Norco Factory Team0:06:34
16Drew Mackenzie (BC) Marin-Shimano0:07:47
17Thomas Skinner (BC) Sponsor Connected/VOMax p/b Norco0:08:24
18Raphael Lalumiere (BC) Russ Hays/Accent Inns0:08:32
19Kelly Guest (BC)0:08:53
20Brett Wakefield (BC) Local Ride Racing0:09:57
21Parker Bloom (BC) Stuckylife0:10:52
22 (-1 lap)Geoffrey Homer (BC)
23Richard Machhein (BC) Local Ride Racing
24Terry Mckall (BC) Stuckylife / Viacra
25Shawn Bunnin (AB) Deadgoat Racing
26Seth Lanauze-Wells (BC)
27Halldor Gunnarsson* (BC) Ind
28Brandon Thomson (BC) Speed Theory
29Noah Bloom (BC) Garneau Evolution
30Sherwood Plant (BC) Musette Caffe Racing
31Matthew O'Hagan (BC) Independant
DNFMatt Hornland (BC) Mighty Cycling
DNFJamie Biluk (BC)

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael van den Ham (MB) Cycle-Smart0:44:59
2Marc-Antoine Nadon (ON) Scott-3Rox Racing0:02:18
3Connor Wilson (AB) Team AB / Juventus0:03:39
4Trevor Pearson (BC) Team H&R Block0:05:27
5Evan Wishloff (AB) Pedalhead Racing Club0:06:56
6Spencer Skerget (YK)0:07:32
7Devon Moonie (BC)0:08:04
8Jay Lamoureux (BC) Tripleshot CC0:08:09
DNFIsaac Niles (AB) Bicisport

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Boersma (MB) Cycle-Smart0:36:46
2Mason Burtnik (AB) Team AB / Juventus0:01:28
3Sean Germaine (AB) Team AB / Juventus0:01:29
4Joel Taylor (BC) Pro City Racing / VAC0:02:28
5Tyler Lee (ON) Team Ontario / St. Catharines CC0:02:43
6Rhys Verner (BC) Team Squamish0:03:16
7Kellen Viznaugh (BC) Revelstoke Cycling Assoc0:03:46
8Trevor Stothard (BC) Trek Red Truck0:03:59
9Fergus Horrobin (BC) Escape Velocity/ Devo0:04:10
10Brendan Cowley (BC) Devo0:04:32
11Christopher Macleod (BC) Tripleshot CC0:05:41
12James Grant (BC) VIPYRS0:06:07
13Damian Parlee (BC) Trail Bikes0:06:15
14Oliver Wood (BC) Escape Velocity/ Devo0:08:05
15Rowan Morris (BC) Tag Cycling0:09:05
DNFFinn Blackurn (BC) Devo

Latest on Cyclingnews