Pendrel, Kabush claim Canadian 'cross titles
Van den Ham, Boersma take U23, Junior championships
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (BC) Luna Pro Team
|0:38:23
|2
|Mical Dyck (BC) Pro City Racing / VAC
|0:00:20
|3
|Wendy Simms (BC) KONA
|0:00:33
|4
|Natasha Elliott (ON) Rare Vos Racing
|0:01:39
|5
|Sandra Walter (BC) LIV/Giant Canada
|0:02:09
|6
|Chantell Widney (AB) PRW
|0:02:33
|7
|Carey Mark (BC) Steed Cycles
|0:02:49
|8
|Dawn Anderson (BC) Oak Bay Bikes/ Wheelers
|0:03:17
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (QC) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:03:19
|10
|Andrea Bunnin (AB) Deadgoat Racing
|0:04:24
|11
|Mandy Dreyer (ON) Tuf Rack Racing
|0:04:40
|12
|Tessa Pinckston (BC) Trek Red Truck
|0:05:43
|13
|Morgan Cabot (BC) Glotman Simpson CX
|0:05:46
|14
|Kelly Jones (BC) Steed Cycles
|0:06:25
|15
|Denise Ramsden (NWT) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:06:53
|16
|Shantel Koenig (AB) Redbike
|0:07:50
|17
|Alexandria Massé (BC) Ind
|0:09:33
|18
|Brenna Pauly (BC) Tripleshot CC
|0:09:54
|19
|Stacey Spencer (BC) Ind
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (BC) Scott-3Rox Racing
|1:00:14
|2
|Aaron Schooler (AB) Team H&R Block
|0:01:00
|3
|Cameron Jette (ON) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:01:53
|4
|Derek Zandstra (ON) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:01:56
|5
|Mike Garrigan (BC) Van Dessel
|0:03:14
|6
|Evan McNeely (ON) Norco Factory Team
|0:03:22
|7
|Andrew L'Esperance (NS) Norco Factory Team
|0:04:28
|8
|Kevin Noiles (BC) Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster
|0:04:42
|9
|Derrick St. John (QC) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|0:04:52
|10
|Tyler Trace (BC)
|0:05:09
|11
|Craig Richey (BC) Sponsor Connected/VOMax p/b Norco
|0:05:13
|12
|Mark McConnell (AB) Synergy Racing p/b Cyclepath
|0:06:02
|13
|Evan Guthrie (BC) Norco Factory Team
|0:06:10
|14
|Kris Sneddon (BC) Kona
|0:06:20
|15
|Andrew Watson (ON) Norco Factory Team
|0:06:34
|16
|Drew Mackenzie (BC) Marin-Shimano
|0:07:47
|17
|Thomas Skinner (BC) Sponsor Connected/VOMax p/b Norco
|0:08:24
|18
|Raphael Lalumiere (BC) Russ Hays/Accent Inns
|0:08:32
|19
|Kelly Guest (BC)
|0:08:53
|20
|Brett Wakefield (BC) Local Ride Racing
|0:09:57
|21
|Parker Bloom (BC) Stuckylife
|0:10:52
|22 (-1 lap)
|Geoffrey Homer (BC)
|23
|Richard Machhein (BC) Local Ride Racing
|24
|Terry Mckall (BC) Stuckylife / Viacra
|25
|Shawn Bunnin (AB) Deadgoat Racing
|26
|Seth Lanauze-Wells (BC)
|27
|Halldor Gunnarsson* (BC) Ind
|28
|Brandon Thomson (BC) Speed Theory
|29
|Noah Bloom (BC) Garneau Evolution
|30
|Sherwood Plant (BC) Musette Caffe Racing
|31
|Matthew O'Hagan (BC) Independant
|DNF
|Matt Hornland (BC) Mighty Cycling
|DNF
|Jamie Biluk (BC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael van den Ham (MB) Cycle-Smart
|0:44:59
|2
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (ON) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:02:18
|3
|Connor Wilson (AB) Team AB / Juventus
|0:03:39
|4
|Trevor Pearson (BC) Team H&R Block
|0:05:27
|5
|Evan Wishloff (AB) Pedalhead Racing Club
|0:06:56
|6
|Spencer Skerget (YK)
|0:07:32
|7
|Devon Moonie (BC)
|0:08:04
|8
|Jay Lamoureux (BC) Tripleshot CC
|0:08:09
|DNF
|Isaac Niles (AB) Bicisport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Boersma (MB) Cycle-Smart
|0:36:46
|2
|Mason Burtnik (AB) Team AB / Juventus
|0:01:28
|3
|Sean Germaine (AB) Team AB / Juventus
|0:01:29
|4
|Joel Taylor (BC) Pro City Racing / VAC
|0:02:28
|5
|Tyler Lee (ON) Team Ontario / St. Catharines CC
|0:02:43
|6
|Rhys Verner (BC) Team Squamish
|0:03:16
|7
|Kellen Viznaugh (BC) Revelstoke Cycling Assoc
|0:03:46
|8
|Trevor Stothard (BC) Trek Red Truck
|0:03:59
|9
|Fergus Horrobin (BC) Escape Velocity/ Devo
|0:04:10
|10
|Brendan Cowley (BC) Devo
|0:04:32
|11
|Christopher Macleod (BC) Tripleshot CC
|0:05:41
|12
|James Grant (BC) VIPYRS
|0:06:07
|13
|Damian Parlee (BC) Trail Bikes
|0:06:15
|14
|Oliver Wood (BC) Escape Velocity/ Devo
|0:08:05
|15
|Rowan Morris (BC) Tag Cycling
|0:09:05
|DNF
|Finn Blackurn (BC) Devo
