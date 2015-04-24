inCycle video: The evolution of disc brakes in professional cycling

Image 1 of 7 SRAM released details of their disc road brakes earlier this week (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 7 The SRAM Force (and Rival) hydraulic disc brakes both use the company's latest Centerline rotors, which run will impressively minimal noise - at least in dry conditions (Image credit: James Huang/BikeRadar) Image 3 of 7 Shimano's new road hydraulic brakes provide the stopping power, and the curved fork is derived from that on the Domane (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 4 of 7 Get used to seeing things like this on road and 'cross bikes moving forward. Disc brakes are coming and at this point, there's no stopping them (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 7 Next year this podium could be holding a bike with disc brakes (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 6 of 7 By keeping the chainstays to 405mm, the Tarmac Disc handles just like a Tarmac — stiff and snappy (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 7 Hydraulic disc brakes for road bikes were once considered an outlandish fantasy but they're coming - and soon. Even seemingly traditional companies like Colnago are embracing the technology (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Earlier this month the UCI and the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI) announced they have sanctioned the trialling of disc brakes in the professional peloton in August and September this year. Teams will be able to choose two races in which they can ride bikes with disc brakes with further testing to take place across the 2016 season.

"If the experience is satisfactory, disc brakes will be officially introduced to the UCI WorldTour in 2017. The aim is to eventually introduce disc brakes to all levels of road cycling," read a statement from the UCI.

Disc brakes have become the norm in mountain biking, and more recently in cyclo-cross as well but while bike manufactures have have developed and begun selling disc brakes and frames suitable for disc brakes reservations and logistics about the technology have slowed their introduction into the top level of the sport.

Those reservations include the stopping power of discs over traditional rim brakes and also the issue of neutral service needing to supply teams with a multitude of different wheels.

"In the pro ranks I would say it is not as cut and dry as 'should pros have them because it will aid their stopping or not'. One of the things that makes a pro a pro is that they know how to use their brakes effectively no matter what kind of terrain they are on," explained Chris Garrison, Trek's UK media relations. "I certainly think it will allow some guys in the pro peloton to be more confident going down a hill."

