inCycle video: Leadout from the Giro d'Italia week three

Image 1 of 3 Marco Coledan (Trek) looking like a mummy after his crash yesterday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Chris Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) rounded off his overall victory at the Giro d’Italia last weekend after what was a very tough week for all concerned.

The final week of the Giro threw up all manner of surprises, including Contador’s capitulation on the Colle delle Finestre, Marco Coledan’s (Trek Factory Racing) fine for stopping before he crossed the line and a breakaway victory on the last stage.

For the last time, inCycle went behind the scenes at the Giro d’Italia talking fines, record calorie intake and exhaustion.

