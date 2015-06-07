inCycle video: Leadout from the Giro d'Italia week three
A round-up of the news from the final week of the Giro
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) rounded off his overall victory at the Giro d’Italia last weekend after what was a very tough week for all concerned.
The final week of the Giro threw up all manner of surprises, including Contador’s capitulation on the Colle delle Finestre, Marco Coledan’s (Trek Factory Racing) fine for stopping before he crossed the line and a breakaway victory on the last stage.
For the last time, inCycle went behind the scenes at the Giro d’Italia talking fines, record calorie intake and exhaustion.
