inCycle video: A brief history of the Giro d'Italia
Historical race footage of the Corsa Rosa
Dating back to 1909 the Giro d’Italia is a race steeped in history and prestige. Since its inaugural edition it has become one of the most iconic events in cycling and provided some of the most gripping rivalries and racing in the history of cycling: from Coppi and Bartali in the forties and fifties, Saroni and Moser in the seventies and eighties, the late Marco Pantani and Pavel Tonkov in the nineties, to more recent duels between the likes of Alberto Contador, Cadel Evans and Ivan Basso.
The Giro d'Italia isn’t just about the riders who pass through time and leave their mark on the race. It is far more than that, encapsulating a nation and it’s love for a sporting event with a rich history that runs through the tapestry of a people.
This stunning InCycle video charts the history of the Giro d’Italia: it’s roots and it’s passion, with historical race footage from the race. It’s the perfect way to whet your appetite on the eve of the race.
