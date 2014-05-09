Retro gallery: 30 years of Giro d'Italia team time trials

Image 1 of 112 Bernard Hinault after the 1985 Giro team time trial. He would go onto win the race overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 112 Mark Cavendish is all smiles and all all pink at the 2009 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 112 The 2007 Giro started in Sardinia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 112 T-Mobile on their way around Sardinia in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 112 Crédit Agricole circa 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 112 Benoît Joachim gets left behind by his Astana teamamtes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 112 Astana were second in the 2007 team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 112 Liquigas won the 2007 Giro team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 112 Captain America back in 2007 with CSC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 112 Team CSC had a few national and world champions in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 112 Fabian Cancellara in the world champions jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 112 Danilo di Luca enjoying the 2007 Champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 112 CSC enjoying Sardinia in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 112 Rabobank during the 2007 Giro team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 112 Alfa Lum-Ecoflam in 1988 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 112 Maurizio Fondriest with his Del Tongo team in 1989 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 112 Laurent Fignon leads his Système U team over the line at the 1989 Giro and would go on to win the overall (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 112 Ariostea celebrate victory in the team time trial at the 1989 Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 112 7-Eleven during the 1988 Giro team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 112 Team time trialling with Fibok - Sidermec - Muller in 1987 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 112 Stephan Roche celebrates in the maglia rosa after the 1987 Giro team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 112 Gis Gelati-Trentino Vacanze during the Giro's 1985 team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 112 FDJ in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 112 Del Tongo won the 1988 Giro team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 112 Enrico Gasparotto in the first maglia rosa of 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 112 Team Colombia on the way to claiming the 2009 TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 112 Team Slipstream with several national champions on their way to claiming the 2008 TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 112 The 2008 incarnation of Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 112 Quick-Step at the 2008 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 112 LPR Brakes with 2008 Giro champion Danilo Di Luca in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 112 Chris Anker Sørensen in the maglia bianca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 112 Chris Anker Sørensen in the maglia bianca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 112 Team Slipstream celebrate TTT victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 112 Team High Road had Bradley Wiggins in its team for the 2008 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 112 Christian Vande Velde gets a ride from his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 112 Team Slipstream with Dave Zabriskie's 'tash setting the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 112 Garmin - Transitions during the Giro's 2010 TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 112 Alexander Vinokourov in pink and the Astana team during the 2010 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 112 Team Astana make through way around the 2008 Giro TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 112 Saunier Duval going full throttle at the 2008 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 112 Euskaltel Euskadi at the 2008 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 112 Marco Pinotti wore the first maglia rosa of the 2011 Giro which celebrated the 150th anniversary of Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 112 Team Sky during the 2011 Giro TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 112 Australian champion Cam Meyer leads the Garmin-Cervelo time in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 112 RadioShack cross the line on stage one of the 2011 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 112 Leopard Trek during the 2011 TTT in Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 112 Rabobank were seventh on the opnening TTT of the 2011 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 112 A plethora of maglia rosas on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 112 Marco Pinotti in the first maglia rosa of 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 112 Team BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 112 HTC-Highroad's Marco Pinotti in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 112 Adam Hansen and Team High Road at the 2008 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 112 Remember Barloworld? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 112 Team Sky in its debut grand tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 112 Quick-Step during the 2010 Giro TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 112 A first of many maglia rosas for Vincenzo Nibali back in2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 112 Vincenzo Nibali became the maglia rosa after Liquigas-Doimo won the 2010 TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 112 Liquigas-Doimo celebrate victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 112 Saxobank-Sungard during the Turin TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 112 Christian Vande Velde enjoying a 2008 champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 112 Almost vintage now, Serhiy Honchar sprays the 2006 Champagne around like its beaujolais (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 112 Phonak during the Giro TTT back in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 112 T-Mobile during the 2006 Giro TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 112 Davitamon-Lotto looking for the TTT win at the 2006 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 112 CSC celebrate its 2006 Giro success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 112 Then ITT world champion Michael Rogers with T-Mobile in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 112 CSC's 2006 Giro TTT win saw Serhiy Honchar claim pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 112 Stefan Schumacher in pink during the Giro's 2006 TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 112 Credit Agricole on course during the 2006 Giro TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 112 Cofidis during the 2006 TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 112 CSC won the Giro's 2006 team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 112 CSC on the podium back in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 112 Team Colombia on the podium after claiming the 2009 Giro TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 112 Marrk Cavendish with the 2009 Giro in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 112 Australian national champion Mick Rogers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 112 Edvald Boasson Hagen in his Norweigan Colombia kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 112 Back when Colombia dominated time trials and sprints (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 112 Astana and Armstrong at the 2009 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 112 The 2009 Giro d'Italia trophy on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 112 Ignatas Konovalovas and Cervelo at the 2009 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 112 Fabian Cancellara in his Swiss national time trial kit during the 2009 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 112 Captain America, Dave Zabriskie, on the front for Garmin at the 2009 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 112 Pippo Pozzato (Katusha) driving the pace in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 112 CSC won the 2006 Giro TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 112 Team Sky on the way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 112 Mark Cavendish in the Omega Pharma - Quick Step team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 112 Salvatore Puccio (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 112 On the startline with Mark Cavendish and Omega Pharma QuickStep (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 89 of 112 Euskaltel fell apart in the time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 90 of 112 Team Sky won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 91 of 112 Team Sky on the podium after the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 112 Garmin-Barracude went so fast one of its riders tongues was hanging out. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 112 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in the Giro lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 94 of 112 Garmin-Barracuda powers toward victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 112 Taylor Phinney (BMC) lost his overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 112 Taylor Phinney (BMC) picks the grass out of his drivetrain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 112 The UCI were out in force checking bikes at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 112 Omega-Pharma Lotto were the first team to race in this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 112 The teams in start order (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 112 Turin was the setting for the start of the 2011 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 112 Marco Pinotti leads his HTC-Highroad teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 112 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gestures as he cross the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 112 The Liquigas-Doimo team speeds to a Giro d'Italia stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 112 Team Sky racers were soaked through during the rainy stage four Giro d'Italia team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 112 Race leader Alexandre Vinokourov at the front of his Astana Team during the team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 106 of 112 The Liquigas-Doimo team raced under threatening skies, that dumped rain much of the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 112 Julian Dean (Garmin-Slipstream) already in his time trial tuck. Image 108 of 112 Fabian Cancellara sets the pace for Team Saxo Bank. Image 109 of 112 David Zabriskie's (Garmin-Slipstream) USA national time trial bike. Image 110 of 112 Franco Ballerini rides the time trial stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 111 of 112 Cycling legend Francesco Moser previews the course. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 112 of 112 American time trial champion David Zabriskie was the first to cross the line for Garmin - Slipstream. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With this year's Giro d'Italia beginning with a team time trial, Cyclingnews has gone through the archives of the last 30 years to present a gallery of past races against the clock.

There was a lack of team time trials in early-to-mid 2000's although in recent years, it has made a comeback with Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) and Salvatore Pucci (Team Sky) all enjoying a stint in the maglia rosa after a team time trial. Last year it was Team Sky who won the TTT on the island of Ischia.

The TTT is 21.7km in length and starts at in the shadow of the "Titanic Belfast" centre with the finishing straight of the course out the front of the Belfast City Hall.

