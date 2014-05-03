Trending

inCycle video: 2014 Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza preview

A look ahead to next week's start in northern Ireland

Giro d'Italia 2014

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Giro d'Italia will start this year in Ireland on on Friday, May 9. It will kick off with a route in Belfast, along the coast and in Dublin.

With the Grande Partenza in Ireland, organizers are hoping to increase the visibility of the Giro around the world.

Stages 1 and 2 will start and finish in Northern Ireland. Stage 1 is a TTT around Belfast city center. Stage 2 is one for the sprinters, a relatively flat 218km starting and finishing in Belfast. Stage 3 will start in Northern Ireland and finish 187km later in Dublin.

Stephen Roche is the only Irish winner of Giro d'Italia - he took the maglia rosa in 1987.

Check out the video below.

