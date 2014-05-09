Trending

Gallery: 2014 Giro d'Italia teams' presentation

Belfast welcomes the 198 riders

Nacer Bouhanni and FDJ are presented to the Belfast crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trek Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Europcar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Japanese national champion Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The iconic Giro d'Italia Senza Fine trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Colombia on stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sammy Sanchez and BMC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michele Scarponi (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ivan Basso (Cannondale) waving to the Belfast crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha wave to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) rides on stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Movistar team enters the presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Here comes the Orica-GreenEdge team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A young fan enjoys the team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans leads the BMC team on stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The crowds were huge for the team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The popular Luca Paolini (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tinkoff-Saxo at the team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin shaks some young hands

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) gives a high five to the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is the oldesst rider in this year's Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rides on stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The umbrellas were out when Lampre-Merida was on stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giant-Shimano says hello

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Belfast was packed to see the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Uran rides past the huge crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Every pub in Belfast is celebrating the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
After some rain, the sun came out for the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pink was everywhere at the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belfast has been hit by an explosion of pink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nicholas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also a big favourite with the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin waves to the huge crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) next to the Giro d'Italia winner's trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall favourite Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) with his special bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philip Deignan (Team Sky) got a big cheer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin is one of three Irishmen at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michele Scarponi is presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Bardiani-CSF team head to the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Huge crowds turned out in the centre of Belfast on Thursday evening for the Giro d'Italia teams' presentation.

After a rain shower, the sun came out as the 198 riders paraded in front of the crowd and lined-up on stage.

As expected the three Irish riders in the race: Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Nicholas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) got the biggest cheers.

Race favourites Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) were also popular as Belfast celebrated hosting the Grand Partenza of the 2014 Giro d'Italia.

Other riders swapped high fives with the fans and posed for photographs as the hours counted down to the start of the Giro d'Italia.

Click here to see the full gallery here.
 

