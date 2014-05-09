Gallery: 2014 Giro d'Italia teams' presentation

Image 1 of 44 Nacer Bouhanni and FDJ are presented to the Belfast crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Belkin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Japanese national champion Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 The iconic Giro d'Italia Senza Fine trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Team Colombia on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Sammy Sanchez and BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) waving to the Belfast crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Katusha wave to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) rides on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 The Movistar team enters the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Here comes the Orica-GreenEdge team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 A young fan enjoys the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 44 Cadel Evans leads the BMC team on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 The crowds were huge for the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 The popular Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Tinkoff-Saxo at the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Dan Martin shaks some young hands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) gives a high five to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Alessandro Petacch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is the oldesst rider in this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rides on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 The umbrellas were out when Lampre-Merida was on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Giant-Shimano says hello (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Belfast was packed to see the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Uran rides past the huge crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Every pub in Belfast is celebrating the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 After some rain, the sun came out for the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Pink was everywhere at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Belfast has been hit by an explosion of pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Nicholas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also a big favourite with the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Dan Martin waves to the huge crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) next to the Giro d'Italia winner's trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Overall favourite Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) with his special bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) got a big cheer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Dan Martin is one of three Irishmen at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Michele Scarponi is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 The Bardiani-CSF team head to the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Huge crowds turned out in the centre of Belfast on Thursday evening for the Giro d'Italia teams' presentation.

After a rain shower, the sun came out as the 198 riders paraded in front of the crowd and lined-up on stage.

As expected the three Irish riders in the race: Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Nicholas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) got the biggest cheers.

Race favourites Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) were also popular as Belfast celebrated hosting the Grand Partenza of the 2014 Giro d'Italia.

Other riders swapped high fives with the fans and posed for photographs as the hours counted down to the start of the Giro d'Italia.

