Gallery: 2014 Giro d'Italia teams' presentation

Image 1 of 44 Image 2 of 44 Image 3 of 44 Image 4 of 44 Image 5 of 44 Image 6 of 44 Image 7 of 44 Image 8 of 44 Image 9 of 44 Image 10 of 44 Image 11 of 44 Image 12 of 44 Image 13 of 44 Image 14 of 44 Image 15 of 44 Image 16 of 44 Image 17 of 44 Image 18 of 44 Image 19 of 44 Image 20 of 44 Image 21 of 44 Image 22 of 44 Image 23 of 44 Image 24 of 44 Image 25 of 44 Image 26 of 44 Image 27 of 44 Image 28 of 44 Image 29 of 44 Image 30 of 44 Image 31 of 44 Image 32 of 44 Image 33 of 44 Image 34 of 44 Image 35 of 44 Image 36 of 44 Image 37 of 44 Image 38 of 44 Image 39 of 44 Image 40 of 44 Image 41 of 44 Image 42 of 44 Image 43 of 44 Image 44 of 44
Huge crowds turned out in the centre of Belfast on Thursday evening for the Giro d'Italia teams' presentation.
After a rain shower, the sun came out as the 198 riders paraded in front of the crowd and lined-up on stage.
As expected the three Irish riders in the race: Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Nicholas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) got the biggest cheers.
Race favourites Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) were also popular as Belfast celebrated hosting the Grand Partenza of the 2014 Giro d'Italia.
Other riders swapped high fives with the fans and posed for photographs as the hours counted down to the start of the Giro d'Italia.
Click here to see the full gallery here.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.