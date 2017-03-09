inCycle 2017: The magic of Strade Bianche with Niewiadoma - Video

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Cycling magazine show, inCycle is back with the first episode of the new season. In this week’s episode, up and coming Polish talent, Kasia Niewiadoma talks through her experience of Strade Bianche, where she has twice finished second.

The team catches up with South African born Keagan Girdlestone in Christchurch, New Zealand. Girdlestone discusses the crash in Italy that not only nearly lost him his career but his life, and takes us through the next steps to take him back to racing.

And finally, in the first of a mini documentary series, inCycle goes behind the scenes with Bahrain-Merida to see just what it takes to produce a new WorldTour team.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.