'I'm jealous of everything in his career' - Michal Kwiatkowski pays tribute to teammate Geraint Thomas as Welshman rides last race

By published

Former World Champion unlikely to race in Kigali, but Polish star is up for a full program of autumn races

Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 2 a 159.5km stage from Alba to Limone Piemonte 1389m / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2025 in Alba, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Michał Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas' last days as a pro racer may be currently unfolding in the Tour of Britain, but even as the former Tour de France winner continues his long farewell on the roads of England and Wales, riders and teammates are still keen to recognise just how much the 39-year-old has given to the sport.

"I'm kind of jealous, not that Geraint's retiring but of everything in his career," Michał Kwiatkowski, a teammate of Thomas' for the last decade at Ineos Grenadiers and currently racing in the Vuelta a España, recently told Cyclingnews.

"I'll try to get as many race days as possible….if there are any stage races, I'll probably do it: there's Croatia, Guangxi, there is an Italian block of racing, too, which is massive before Lombardia.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

