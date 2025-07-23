'It'll be my last day of racing ever' - Cardiff finish offers Geraint Thomas the perfect send off at the Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas plans to retire at this year's Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas has described the chance to end his professional racing career on home roads in South Wales as an "amazing way to finish my career," after the Lloyds Tour of Britain organisers confirmed this year's race will end with two stages in Wales and a final farewell stage for Thomas in Cardiff.

The six-day stage race will be held between 2-7 September, starting in Woodbridge on the Suffolk coast, before stages in southern England before the final two stages in Wales.

"It'll be amazing," Thomas told Cyclingnews before the start of stage 17 of the Tour de France.

"I haven't seen the full details but I kind of know the route. It'll be an amazing way to finish my career.

"It'll be my last day of racing ever. To be on home roads, where it all started, makes a full circle. It'll be a great way to finish."

Stage 5 will start in Pontypool, with a stage route through Monmouthshire that will culminate in a double ascent of The Tumble, which averages 8.2% for five kilometres.

The final stage, on Sunday 7 September, will start at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome in Newport and pass the Maindy Velodrome, home of Thomas’s first cycling club, before finishing in Cardiff city centre.

