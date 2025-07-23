'It'll be my last day of racing ever' - Cardiff finish offers Geraint Thomas the perfect send off at the Tour of Britain

Welshman to retire on home roads at Lloyds Tour of Britain in early September

Geraint Thomas has described the chance to end his professional racing career on home roads in South Wales as an "amazing way to finish my career," after the Lloyds Tour of Britain organisers confirmed this year's race will end with two stages in Wales and a final farewell stage for Thomas in Cardiff.

The six-day stage race will be held between 2-7 September, starting in Woodbridge on the Suffolk coast, before stages in southern England before the final two stages in Wales.

