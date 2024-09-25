'We have no support from USA Cycling' - Multiple US riders forced to skip Gravel Worlds as team members asked to cover extensive costs

By
published

Onweller, De Crescenzo among US riders skipping UCI Gravel Worlds to earn a living and support Life Time Grand Prix

Picture by Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com - 07/10/2023 - Cycling - 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships - Elite Women - Provincia di Treviso, Veneto, Italy - Paige Onweller of The USA
Paige Onweller on the move at 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy, headed to 39th overall (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless) took the bronze medal at the US Gravel National Championships which earned her a wildcard entry to her second trip to the UCI Gravel World Championships, October 5-6. However, she and a number of top US gravel races, from Keegan Swenson to Lauren De Crescenzo, have declined roster spots at Worlds to focus on the final two races of the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Convenience and profitability are two of the major deciding factors for US riders to pass on an opportunity to compete for a world championship, but also the course set up in Belgium, which is only half 'gravel'. 

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).