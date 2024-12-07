‘I will never really drop the Spring Classics for a GC’ - Lotte Kopecky

By
published

World champion has shown that both can be combined successfully in a season

reacts in the Roubaix Velodrome Velodrome Andre Petrieux after the 4th ParisRoubaix Femmes 2024 a 1485km one day race from Denain to Roubaix on UCIWWT April 06 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images
Race winner Lotte Kopecky reacts in the Roubaix Velodrome after winning 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky, winner of the Vélo d'Or for Best Female Rider and the Eddy Merckx Trophy for Best Classics Female Rider, has delivered impressive results in both the Spring Classics and Grand Tours.

In 2024, the SD Worx-ProTime rider kicked off her season with victories at Nokere Koerse, Paris-Roubaix, Strade Bianche, and the UAE Tour. She further expanded her impressive list of achievements with an overall win at the Tour de Romandie and the Simac Ladies Tour, in addition to finishing second overall at the Giro d’Italia. Kopecky capped off her successful season with a consecutive road world championship title.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 